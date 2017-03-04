Coming soon: Mini storage and a country store to the Yuma community

The permit was awarded to Paul Fields by the Scott County Board of Supervisors during its regular monthly meeting Wednesday. Fields purchased a parcel of land at the intersection of Yuma Road and Warm Springs Road.

Due to zoning regulations, Fields had to obtain a special use permit to develop the land. The permit allows Fields permission to place mini warehouses, retail sales and a restaurant on the property.

“That community down here is 17 miles long, from the red light in Weber City to the state line,” Fields told the board during a public hearing for the application. “A lot of people live there. ... I thought it would be a good opportunity to give some service for the community.”

Fields said he had passed the land every day for 50 years and always thought it was a good piece of property. He said he once had an opportunity to buy it but was outbid. So when it came up for sale again, he snatched it up.

One of his first thoughts was to put mini storage units on the site. Fields told the supervisors that storage units do not need a lot of maintenance because no lights or water is required. He also said the return on investment would be good and the property would generate new tax revenue for the county.

Some work has already been done. An old barn has been removed and a lot of dirt has been hauled in to fill out the property.

However, storage units will not be the only thing coming to the community.

“One of the things we are also interested in ... is putting a country store on the other lot with a deli,” Fields said. “In the future I’d like to come back, if I have to come back, and incorporate a country store.”

Fields said a lot of residents have asked him about a store and when he would open one. His response was, “As soon as I can.”

Since no members of the public were present to voice concern over the development, the public hearing was closed fairly quickly. When the board discussed the permit, Supervisor Jack Compton commented the development was a good idea and would be a good move for the county.

Chairman David Redwine said he appreciated Fields going through the process and taking the time to get the development approved. He agreed with Compton that the development was a good thing for Scott County.

Fields also told the board he had spoken with all the neighbors surrounding the property and told them what he intended to do. He said no one had a problem and the whole community was interested in something going on the property that would help them.

Supervisor Darrel Jeter made a motion to approve the permit and Joe Herron seconded. It was approved unanimously.

In other business:

— A special use permit was granted to Rory Chisholm, a project manager with Appalachian Power, to use the current Sunbright substation next to the intersection of Mabe Stanleytown Road for the use of Utility Services Major.

— An amendment to the solid waste ordinance, which would change violations from a Class 1 misdemeanors to a Class 3 misdemeanors, was approved.

— A resolution to explore a regional economic development plan with surrounding counties was approved.

— Donnie Tate was appointed to the Building Code Appeals Board, Debra Gilmer was appointed to the Courthouse Facilities Committee and Jeter and Terry Campbell were appointed to the Public Service Authority.

— The board approved giving $300 to Kids Fishing Day taking place on April 29 at Natural Tunnel State Park.