KATS offers free rides in March

In addition, all Dial-A-Ride 65/ADA passengers who ride in the month of March receive one free ticket book. And on top of that, every 100th unlimited bus pass and 100th Dial-A-Ride ticket book sold throughout the year will be free.

The “March Madness” promotion will be the first of four promotions KATS will be holding throughout 2017, said Candace Sherer, transit planner for KATS.

In recognition of national Dump the Pump Day, KATS will be offering 25 cent bus rides for the entire month of June as well as “Dial-A-Ride Dollar Off Days” for the van service passengers.

Bus passengers will be able to pay the fare of 25 cents per trip all month long in June. Dial-A-Ride van passengers will get $1 off the original price of the fare.

In July, KATS plans to give away hundreds of green tote bags during the entire week of Fun Fest.

In September, KATS will offer “Centennial September for Seniors” offering them ticket books for half price all month. Anyone 100 years old or over can also ride the KATS bus or ADA van for free in the month of September.

In a continued effort to highlight the many benefits of public transportation, KATS began offering a series of monthly specials in 2016.

KATS began in 1995 to serve the citizens of Kingsport. Today, the service has retooled bus routes to provide better and more efficient service to new and growing areas of Kingsport. KATS operates six vehicles on fixed-route service Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. KATS also uses four vehicles for Dial-A-Ride passengers during the same service hours.

Hundreds of passengers use KATS every day going to jobs, medical appointments, grocery and retail shopping and other important, desired locations.

For more information about KATS (109 Clay St.) and its promotions call (423) 343-9711 or visit www.kingsporttransit.org.