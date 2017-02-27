Lynn Garden man says neighborhood needs more sidewalks

Michael Conover, a retired school teacher, wrote a letter to the editor last year when the Walmart Neighborhood Market opened, saying now would be a good time for the city to consider building sidewalks along Tranbarger Drive and Virgil Avenue.

Conover said more people would be walking to that grocery store and referenced the speed of drivers “flying” up Virgil Avenue.

“At times, it's very dangerous,” Conover said. “People flying up Virgil and Tranbarger is just a nightmare. I know they’re not going to do very much if they do anything, but we need sidewalks on the main arteries that children walk from school and people walk to the grocery store.”

Sidewalks are located on Lynn Garden Drive and around both Kennedy and Roosevelt. In recent years, Kingsport was awarded Safe Routes to Schools grants that funded sidewalk extensions and improvements at both schools.

However, farther out into the neighborhoods of Lynn Garden, sidewalks are not to be found. That is because the neighborhoods were originally in Sullivan County, where sidewalks are generally not built.

Conover points out the sidewalk ends at Lake Street, the location of the old city limits.

Kayla Briskie lives in Model City Apartments and walks three of her four children down Lake Street to Roosevelt every day. Briskie has to walk part of the way in the street. Other parents in the neighborhood also said sidewalks are needed.

“I really feel with the new scheme of things we’re kind of irrelevant,” Conover said. “We’re the stepchildren out here. They pick up our garbage, they’ll respond to a fire, but there’s nothing in the pipeline for Lynn Garden.”

Sidewalks are not part of Kingsport’s plan of services when it annexes, but they are a very important part of the city’s infrastructure, said City Manager Jeff Fleming. Kingsport constantly has to weigh the need for sidewalks against its limited resources, Fleming added.

“We have to try every year to take the resources we have and stretch them as far as we can,” Fleming said.

When new construction takes place, Kingsport requires businesses to install sidewalks in front of the building, as has been done with a number of businesses on Stone Drive.

When Kingsport builds or improves a street, as with Gibson Mill Road, Harbor Chapel Road or Cleek Road, new sidewalks or mobility paths have been installed.

However, when it comes to adding sidewalks to existing neighborhoods, like in Lynn Garden, the cost is always going to be higher than new construction, Fleming said.

“It’s not as easy to retrofit a path beside a road. There are implications with drainage, stormwater, and driveway connections,” Fleming said. “It’s prohibitively expensive to try and retrofit every single street with sidewalks. We definitely try to do the best we can to take our limited resources and provide access.”

Many times Kingsport officials are not aware of a neighborhood’s desire to have sidewalks, and by contacting the city and letting officials know, a project could be factored into the planning process, Fleming said.

In December, a group of Cooks Valley residents came before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and requested a sidewalk down both sides of Cooks Valley Road from Harbor Chapel and the lake. City officials said the idea would be placed within Kingsport’s project matrix for future funding.