Hawkins commission rejects wheel tax hike for fifth time

The proposed $40 wheel tax was voted down Monday by a vote of 9-11.

To approve a wheel tax increase the county is required to approve it by a two-thirds vote, or 14 votes, on two consecutive months.

The increase would have generated a little more than $2 million, which it the amount needed to offset a revenue deficit projected in the upcoming 2017-18 fiscall year budget.

This month the increase was proposed by Commissioner John Metz, who wanted 25 percent of the new revenue to be earmarked toward permenent allocations to public safety spending including fire departments, rescue squads, and the Red Cross.

Many of the same citizens who have spoken out publicly against the increase at previous meetings spoke out again Monday night. some said $40 was too much. Soem said any amount is too much.

