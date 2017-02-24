Church Hill receives second straight 'good, clean audit'

“We’ve issued an unqualified, or a clean, on your audit report again this year,” Ellis told the BMA. “As far as your accounting system and internal control procedures, the way you follow laws and regulations, we have no findings, just like we didn’t last year. It’s a good, clean audit report.”

The city had assets in excess of its liabilities by about $13 million at the end of the 2015-16 fiscal year, Ellis said.

Revenues exceeded expenses for the last fiscal year by about $700,000, although Ellis noted that includes a $400,000 grant.

“Your financial statements are solid and the town’s position is solid,” Ellis added.

He also praised City Recorder Mark Sandidge, who is retiring at the end of May after 35 years of service. Sandidge goes out with two consecutive clean audits.

“We’re going to miss him,” Ellis said. “I know you’re not going to miss us, but we’re going to miss you. It appears, though, that you are leaving things in capable hands.”

In other business Tuesday, the BMA authorized Mayor Dennis Deal to apply for a $500,000 Home Investment Hardship Grant from the state.

Deal noted that Church Hill was awarded that same grant about seven years ago. The grant pays for the city to improve and repair dilapidated houses that are owned by their occupant.

Deal asked anyone aware of a home in need of repairs to contact Sandidge or Assistant City Recorder Emily Wood at City Hall at 357-6161. The city will be compiling a list of potential projects, and if the grant is awarded, will meet with the property owners to determine need and eligibility.