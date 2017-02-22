Gilliam: Wheel tax hike is needed, but constituents want more cuts

ROGERSVILLE — Newly appointed Hawkins County Budget Committee member Darrell Gilliam announced Tuesday he is 100 percent in favor of a $40 wheel tax increase because he knows the county needs it.

But Gilliam also stated that he will not vote for the $40 wheel tax because his constituents are opposed to it.

Gilliam told the Budget Committee Tuesday he wants to cut county contributions, excluding emergency services.

However, a closer look at the contributions reveals only $103,410 to cut, which barely dents the county’s impending $2 million budget shortfall.

Gilliam, who is employed by the county school system in the maintenance department and as a bus driver, also said he is opposed to using school funds to balance the general fund budget.

For the fifth consecutive month, the Hawkins County Commission will be asked to consider a wheel tax increase when it meets in regular session Feb. 27.

During last month’s commission meeting, a $25 wheel tax increase failed by only two votes, but the $40 wheel tax increase on the Feb. 27 agenda hasn’t come close to passing.

The purpose of the tax increase proposal is to eliminate the impending $2 million revenue deficit in the upcoming 2017-18 budget. The $40 wheel tax increase is expected to generate right at $2 million in new revenue.

Following a lengthy discussion Tuesday, the committee voted 6-1 to recommend the $40 wheel tax hike increase to the full commission. True to his word, Gilliam offered the only “no” vote.

Gilliam was recently appointed by County Mayor Melville Bailey to fill the District 6 vacancy on the Budget Committee that was created in December when former commissioner Shane Bailey resigned.

At the beginning of his first meeting Tuesday, Gilliam took the floor to give his fellow committee members a “heads-up” in regard to where he stands on the current budget crisis.

“First of all, let me say that I’m 100 percent in favor of your $40 wheel tax (increase), because I know our county needs it,” Gilliam said. “In the same sentence, I will not vote yes on the $40 wheel tax. Why? Because my district don’t feel like that we’ve cut enough. I told them, I’m a person who supports the 6th District. I’ll do what they say to do because I represent them.”

Gilliam said he want to make cuts to the county’s contributions budget, although he will not vote in favor of cutting contributions to emergency services such as fire department and firefighters.

Excluding the county contributions that are mandated by maintenance of effort laws and contracts, Hawkins County’s contribution expenditures for 2016-17 totaled $535,610.

Of that total, $432,200 falls into the emergency services category, leaving only $103,410 in the miscellaneous category.

Among the agencies that are funded from that $103,410 are the Chip Hale Center, four senior centers, the Red Cross, Of One Accord ministry, two libraries, the Boys and Girls Club, the Chamber of Commerce, and Disabled American Veterans.

Budget Committee Chairman Stacy Vaughan noted, “There’s not going to be significant enough cuts there that you’re going to be able to make up a $2 million deficit, if you’re wanting to maintain emergency services.”

“I agree but we’ve got to start somewhere,” Gilliam relied.

Gilliam also announced Tuesday he said he’s tired of hearing people say the school system needs to be cut.

He wanted to dispel rumors the secretaries “on the hill” earn $45,000 per year, when in fact he says they earn in the low $20,000 range.

“That’s not even enough to make it, and if you’re a single parent you can’t make it,” he said.

Gilliam also noted that as a school bus driver with 19 years of experience, he earns only $11,000 annually. “We can’t be cutting,” he added.

“It’s been brought to my attention that we need to cut in on the school funds,” Gilliam told the committee. “Let me tell you something. Volunteer (High School) is going to have to have a roof. There’s no way around it. It’s over 20 years old. ... Cherokee High School has got to have a roof. It’s 20 years old. Bulls Gap’s got to have a roof. St. Clair’s got to have a roof. We’ve got to have paving at Cherokee and paving at Volunteer. ... Church Hill Middle School has got to have a roof. Mooresburg has got to have a roof. There’s no way around it.

“Taking money away from the school is not an answer. If we take money away from the schools, within two years we’re going to have to put it right back.”