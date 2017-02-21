CTAS, county attorney agree that Hawkins hiring freeze is illegal (VIDEO)

ROGERSVILLE — Although the County Commission’s Budget Committee took no action on a proposed Hawkins County hiring freeze, there was a general consensus based on available information that the proposal isn’t legal.

A resolution on the agenda for the Feb. 27 Hawkins County Commission meeting calls for a hiring freeze for all positions that are funded through the general fund.

The resolution, which is sponsored by Commissioner Michael Herrell, is an attempt to reduce spending in light of the county’s current budget crisis.

Herrell’s resolution would require any newly vacated position to remain open for three months, during which time the officeholder or department head could seek approval for filling that vacancy, first from the Personnel Committee, and then from the full commission.

On Tuesday, Budget Committee Chairman Stacy Vaughan distributed an opinion from the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service regarding Herrell’s resolution.

The CTAS notes that Hawkins County is under the general law for budget purposes.

As a result, the County Commission cannot implement a hiring freeze for fee offices such as the trustee, register of deeds, assessor, county clerk, clerk of courts, clerk and master, or sheriff because their personnel numbers and compensation are dictated by letter of agreement or maintenance of effort.

The county mayor and fee officeholders can hire within the budgeted amounts which were previously approved by the commission when the budget was passed, according to the CTAS opinion.

The County Commission can only regulate/control employees that it directly supervises/hires, which includes the veterans service officer and the county attorney.

“If this resolution was to pass, personally I feel this could open the county up to a lawsuit from each office holder,” Vaughan told the Budget Committee Tuesday.

Vaughan added, “Us, as members of the County Commission, are not the officeholders’ boss. We cannot tell them when to hire and when not to hire. We just approve the budget — the bottom line. They handle the rest. It’s not our place to do that because I can’t come to Mr. (Jeff ) Thacker’s office or Mr. (Jim) Shanks’ office and run his office because I don’t know what it takes. So I sure can’t sit here and tell him not to hire when he knows what it takes to run their offices.”

In a letter to Finance Director Nicole Buchanan, County Attorney Jim Phillips advised the Budget Committee that a hiring freeze cannot be mandated.

“You can ask them to do it voluntarily,” Buchanan told the committee. “The commission can require an elected official or department head to come before the county legislative body if they need more money to hire an employee. But as long as they stay within the budget, this cannot be mandated.”