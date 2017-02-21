Grants to bolster SW Va. tourism efforts

The Virginia Tourism Corp.’s Marketing Leverage Program, designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of state grant funds, includes a total commitment of more than $3.64 million in local matching dollars to the VTC grants of more than $772,000.

Southwest Virginia groups to receive shares of the latest round of marketing leverage grants include $25,000 to the Birthplace of Country Music marketing campaign for the 90th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and $25,000 for the Bristol Convention & Visitors Bureau’s “Discover Bristol” marketing initiative.

Other area grant recipients will be $5,000 to Tazewell County’s Back of the Dragon project; $5,000 for the “Crossing Paths” initiative in Damascus; $5,000 for Russell County Tourism’s “Experience Russell” campaign; $5,000 for the Southwest Virginia Outdoor Expo at Heartwood in Abingdon.

In addition, $25,000 will go to the Friends of Southwest Virginia’s “A Different Side of Virginia” multimedia marketing and branding initiative; $15,500 to Breaks Interstate Park’s “The Breaks: Centuries of Struggle” project; $13,100 to the Crooked Road’s 2017 visitor guide; $14,166.50 to the Western Front Hotel initiative in St. Paul; and $25,000 to create a website for the Abingdon Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In 2015, tourism generated $23 billion in revenue in Virginia, supporting 223,100 jobs and providing $1.6 billion in state and local taxes. McAuliffe said dollars invested in tourism provide a seven-to-one return in tax revenue, and the grant awards and matching funds provide a stimulus to localities seeking to increase tourism visitation and revenue.

The next round of VTC Marketing Leverage Program grants will open on April 11. Localities interested in applying may visit www.vatc.org.