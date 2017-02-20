Delinquent city tax cases will soon go to court

That’s the message from Church Hill attorney Joe May, who handles delinquent tax collections for the city of Kingsport.

As with previous years, property taxes are due Nov. 1, with delinquent penalties applying after Nov. 30. Kingsport imposes a 2 percent delinquent penalty the first and second month property taxes are not paid, and then a 1 percent penalty every month thereafter.

The first delinquent notices (about 400) went in the mail on Jan. 20 and the second ones (350) about a week ago, May said. Next week, a notice will be published in the Times-News informing the delinquent taxpayers the matter will be going to court in 30 days, or around the first of April.

“Each of these steps increase the costs, and if people delay paying to the publication, the publication cost is added. If you delay until the suit is filed, those costs will be added too,” May said. “Every day that goes by is adding additional costs. Once (Feb 26) passes, the costs are going to escalate.”

Kingsport mailed out more than 29,500 tax notices last year with a total billed value of $35.8 million. In all, the city collects about 97 percent of the tax levy in the year bills are issued.

One of the more unusual things about this year’s delinquent taxes is the surprising number of people who owe less than $25. The fees and penalties are probably 10 times that amount, May said.

What has probably happened is a property owner called to check on the amount due, was told a figure that was good until the end of the month and then sent a check in on that day. However, when the check arrives five days later, the payment is actually late, and additional penalties were applied.

“Of course, an additional 1.5 percent penalty was added because it was another month delinquent, and they don’t know until they receive a letter,” May said.

Some of the delinquent taxpayers are new to the list this year, some are holdovers from previous years and a majority of the cases are simply due to oversight.

One of the more common causes of becoming delinquent is when a homeowner pays off a mortgage and forgets about paying property taxes the following year. Another is when a parcel is sold and the new property owner assumes the taxes were paid during the sale.

A few rental property owners fail to pay property taxes until the last minute, seeing it as a cost of doing business, May said.

If you’re a disabled veteran or disabled senior citizen, May said there are avenues to take to receive some tax relief. The person has to submit an application with the Sullivan County property assessor’s office and meet the legal requirements. However, if you’re already in arrears, then you cannot apply for relief for the year or years you are delinquent.