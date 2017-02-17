Work to stabilize Bays Mountain Road gets underway

The stabilization work on Bays Mountain Road will begin on Monday and take about 20 days to complete. During this time, the park will remain open with one lane of traffic allowed through the construction zone.

Assistant Public Works Director Michael Thompson said the work involves a “soil nail” technique to stabilize the soil to the rock and prevent further erosion and sloping of the road. Two vertical metal rods will go into the rock below the road, then “shockcrete” will be placed over it to create a vertical wall at the edge of the pavement.

Then sloped nails will go into the bank with large metal plates acting essentially as washers to hold everything in place, Thompson said, adding another wall will be in place to hold the ballast.

“They'll be stabilizing the soil to the rock so we won't have any more subsidence and the road won't go away,” Thompson said.

Last week, city crews were performing prep work ahead of Monday’s construction start, dismantling the guardrail, setting barriers in place along the shoulder and widening the road with crushed rock.

This latest round of stabilization work dates back about five years ago when the city had a 60-foot bridge and retaining wall installed to repair a 150-foot section of Bays Mountain Road about 500 feet uphill from the current project.

Underground water had been flowing across the top of the rock underneath the road, thus compromising the soil and causing it to slide down the mountain. When crews began investigating the problem, they discovered a second, problematic section farther down the mountain.

“The excavation that we took out of the uphill area was placed on the downhill side of this area in an attempt to stabilize slope. Over the past five years, that area has continued to subside,” Thompson said.

GeoStabilization International of Grand Junction, Co., is performing the work for the city. The cost of the project is just over $200,000.

Thompson said the city caught the second problem early enough and will not have to spend as much as it did on the more expensive section farther up the hill.