Demolition of library's children's area wrapping up

The children’s area is currently getting a complete makeover, with new carpet, shelving and furniture, learning stations and modified space for workers and programming. Demolition began last week with workers going about the job of removing everything down to the sheet rock and concrete.

Library Director Helen Whittaker said that work is expected to wrap up today.

“It looks so much bigger without the ceiling,” Whittaker said. “It makes a huge difference to open up that space.”

As for the equipment and furniture that were in the children’s area, Whittaker said the library managed to find new homes for a lot of the stuff. Cora Cox Academy took an office desk, a dozen chairs, a bulletin board, two cabinets, wooden study carrels, a bookshelf and two tables.

Whittaker said the Kingsport Fire Department took the fire truck piece and plans to refurbish it and locate it in one of the city’s elementary schools. The Unicoi County Public Library purchased a children’s table, four chairs and a spinning book rack.

The only items left over were some metal shelving, small tables and a wooden circulation desk. The library did keep the computers to use in the future.

“We salvaged as much as we could, found different homes for about everything,” Whittaker said.

Once the renovation is complete, the elevated space in the back of the children’s area will be multi-functional and glassed in, with room for children’s services, the “reading to dogs” program, craft preparation or studying. The other side of the elevated space will include a table and play kitchen.

The wheelchair lift will be replaced with a ramp to help people into the elevated area.

The new space will have a woodland theme with brown carpet, a blue vinyl stream running through the middle of the room, and furniture having either land or water animals depicted on it.

Up above, not only will the ceiling be new, but library officials are looking to add new mobiles and work to create cloud images to go along with the nature theme of the room.

Some of the older books will be culled and new volumes brought in to go on the new shelves and shelving units. New literacy stations preloaded with educational programs — though not connected to the Internet — are in the works, along with a high-tech table.

The $350,000 renovation project is scheduled for completion in July.