Trading George Washington for Martin Luther King: Debate leads to new paid holiday for Gate City employees

Adding MLK Day to the official holiday calendar for city employees was discussed during the regular meeting of the Gate City Town Council Tuesday night. It was added to the agenda by Wallace W. Ross Jr.

“I have to go to Kingsport and celebrate this holiday,” said Ross, the only black member of the council. “I think as a community, we should show love and compassion for everybody, and I think this holiday does do that, and I would like to see it put back on the book to celebrate this holiday.”

After some initial confusion on what he meant by “celebrate the holiday,” Ross clarified that he was asking the council to make it a paid holiday for city employees.

Council member Allan “Cotton” Roberts asked if Ross wanted to take away another paid holiday because when the town originally did away with holidays, it was because of financial considerations.

Mayor Frances Perry noted that Lee Jackson Day, a holiday in Virginia, was also eliminated as a town holiday at the same time as MLK Day. Ross countered by saying MLK Day is a federal holiday while Lee Jackson Day is a state holiday.

A motion was made to add MLK Day as a paid holiday for town employees.

During the discussion period, Roberts said he was not going to add another paid holiday unless an existing holiday was removed. He said the town council had already been through this discussion once before and had the holidays narrowed down.

“If you want to make a recommendation that we remove one and put Martin Luther King Day back on as a holiday, then we can discuss that,” Roberts told the board. “But I’m not going to add another paid holiday for town employees.”

Employees were getting New Year’s Day, George Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Vice Mayor Roger Cassell suggested taking away Washington’s Birthday.

“Of course, poor George Washington. We’re not celebrating him then,” Robin Richards said. “We’re taking it away from George Washington.”

The council voted on a motion made by Ross to add MLK Day as a paid holiday. It was seconded by Ron Kindle.

Ross and Kindle voted in favor of it. Richards, Cassell and Roberts voted against it.

But the measure was not dead.

Soon after, Cassell made a motion to add MLK Day as a paid holiday and to remove Washington’s Birthday. It was seconded by Richards and passed the council unanimously.

In other business:

— The council approved transferring $100,000 from the Estil Cemetery fund to a money market fund, which will accrue interest on the funds.

— A pay increase for council members was tabled.

— The council passed a motion to accept sealed bids for their former K-9 Unit after finding out Gov.deals no longer provides a service for government-owned animals.