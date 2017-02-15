Bumpy ride: Kingsport having mild pothole season

So let them know by calling the public works department at 229-9451 or by going to the city's website (www.kingsporttn.gov) and sending a message about a specific pothole.

Since this winter has been unseasonably warm with Kingsport experiencing essentially one major snow event, pothole season hasn't been as bad in the Model City as in previous years. But that doesn't mean Kingsport has been free of potholes.

“There's been a few,” said Ronnie Hammonds, the manager of the city's streets and sanitation division. “It doesn't seem to be one of the worst seasons we've had, we've not had as many freeze cycles as previous years. That's really helped us out.”

Regardless of the weather, crews have been working every day to fill the potholes that do appear. Depending on other work needing to be done, there could be one guy on pothole duty or 15 guys in three-man crews out with cold or hot patch material filling the holes.

Potholes are essentially formed when water seeps into the cracks and curb lines of streets, then freezing occurs (either quickly or slowly), the water expands and loosens the asphalt. Vehicles passing over at this time can also cause the asphalt to break off.

On bridges, it’s particularly bad because normally the standing water would simply drain off. With snow and ice on the bridge, the water is migrating down into the curb lines, cracking and creating potholes.

Last year, Hammonds' crews repaired a total of 5,173 potholes, 657 with the automated patching truck and 4,516 by hand. This year alone, crews have patched 1,257 potholes on city streets while the patching truck has filled another 1,080.

The targeted turnaround time for potholes is 24 hours, Hammonds said.

Kingsport handles potholes on local roads and state routes within the city limits under a contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT is responsible for the interstates and state routes outside the city limits.

Winter weather extremes in other parts of the state have led to an increase in potholes on state highways and bridges, TDOT recently reported. Weather permitting, TDOT crews can be found across the state, patching potholes on a daily basis.

TDOT spends approximately $2 million annually on statewide pothole repair.

Back in Kingsport, Hammonds said one of the most troublesome parts of town for potholes has been parts of Stone Drive over the north fork of the Holston River. Overall though, this season hasn't been too bad.

“This year, we've kept a pretty good handle on it,” Hammonds said.