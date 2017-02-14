Hawkins County's clean audit to be released Tuesday morning

On Friday, Hawkins County Mayor Melville Bailey received notice from the state Comptroller’s Division of Local Government Audit that the county’s 2015-16 annual financial report will be released to the public Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The notice states, “We have audited the basic financial statements of Hawkins County as of and for the year ended June 30, 2016. Our report on Hawkins County’s financial statements is unmodified. Our audit resulted in no findings.”

Bailey dug through old county audits going back to the turn of the century. Every one of them had at lease some little finding in it until now.

“I am very proud that Hawkins County has received a clean audit for year ending June 30, 2016,” Bailey said. “That means there were no material weaknesses identified or noncompliance material to the financial statements noted and that all purchasing laws were followed. This is quite an accomplishment considering the overall size of the budget of nearly $100 million.”

Bailey added, “A special thanks to all county offices and school system departments that were audited. The Audit Committee will meet, review the audit, and report to the full commission at the March or April full commission meeting. Again, thanks to everyone involved.”

Anyone can view the audit online Tuesday after 9 a.m. by visiting www.comptroller.tn.gov.