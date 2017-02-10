Targeted neighborhoods – THDA announces down payment assistance plan

THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey announced the new program [Hardest Hit Fund Down Payment Assistance (HHF-DPA) program] this week, saying the funds are being targeted for neighborhoods hit hard by the downturn in the economy and have been slower to recover than other parts of the state.

The THDA is the state's housing finance agency, created in 1973 to promote more affordable new housing units for very low, low and moderate income people.

Perrey said the program is designed to protect the families already living in these targeted neighborhoods from blight, falling property values, and risk of foreclosure, along with attracting home buyers and stimulating home sales.

“Our goal is to provide a shot in the arm to the neighborhoods and housing markets in Tennessee where the effects of the housing crisis have been most difficult to erase,” said Perrey.

The THDA received approval from the U.S. Department of Treasury to commit $60 million in federal funding to its new HHF Down Payment Assistance Program. The source of this funding is U.S. Treasury’s Hardest Hit Fund (HHF).

Eligible borrowers who purchase homes in targeted ZIP codes using THDA’s Great Choice Home Loan program can apply for $15,000 in HHF-DPA assistance toward their down payment and closing costs in the form of a forgivable second mortgage loan.

“Housing is a fundamental building block of a community,” Kingsport Mayor John Clark said. “We are grateful for THDA in helping our citizens remain in Kingsport. These types of opportunities move the city forward and improve the quality of life for all citizens.”

Homebuyers will make no monthly payments on the second mortgage loan during its 10-year term, and it does not accrue any interest. In addition, THDA will forgive 20 percent of the second mortgage loan each year starting in year six. Therefore, if a homeowner does not refinance, sell or move out of the home by the end of the tenth year, the second mortgage loan would be completely forgiven.

“You could come out ahead and have lots of equity if you hang on to that house for a little while,” said Lynn Tully, development services director for the city.

Eligible participants would have to use a THDA lender and the funds are reserved for low and moderate income persons or families. Tully said a one- or two-person household would have to make $59,893 or less; a three person or more household $68,877 or less.

“It's something that's a really good opportunity and for Kingsport, we're looking at first time home buyers. It allows folks who are on the verge of buying a home to be able to go ahead and take that first step,” Tully said.

THDA’s $15,000 HHF Down Payment Assistance program is available in targeted ZIP codes based on a number of “stress” factors, including foreclosures, short sales and negative equity rates.

THDA offers the Great Choice Plus down payment assistance to Great Choice-eligible homebuyers who take advantage of the Great Choice Home Loan program outside of these targeted ZIP codes. However, the Great Choice Plus down payment assistance is limited to five percent of the home’s purchase price and is not completely forgiven for 30 years.

“We’re creating a substantial incentive for homeowners to buy in areas that are struggling for sales right now,” Perrey said. “Increased market activity in these areas will help stabilize property values for existing homeowners, thereby reducing the risk they will fall into delinquency or foreclosure.”

For additional information, visit THDA.org.