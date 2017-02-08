SW Va. projects receive funds

Of the 10 projects announced to receive more than $4 million in CDBG funds, the Wise County Industrial Development Authority will get $300,000 for a drone innovation project and the county $200,000 to apply toward workforce development for Frontier Secure, a customer service call center that located in the county last year.

Virginia receives approximately $17 million annually in federal dollars to distribute to localities to address eligible, broad ranging economic development, infrastructure or urgent-needs projects deemed worthy of funding.

McAuliffe said the projects receiving funds from the latest round of CDBG grant awards “will help create new jobs and economic opportunities in the communities that receive them. By focusing on infrastructure, downtown revitalization and housing rehabilitation, we are helping communities adcross the commonwealth make life better for the people they serve.”

Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd P. Haymore said the CDBG program “is a valuable resource in helping address community development issues, particularly in rural areas, associated with housing, job creation, and health and safety.”

Other projects in the latest round of CDBG awards include $387,500 for the Coon Branch Waterline Extension Project in Buchanan County; $395,695 for the development of Progress Park in Wythe County; $200,000 to the town of Waverly for a Community Economic Development Park; $500,000 to the town of Exmore for a water treatment facility; $200,000 to Floyd County for the Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine; $875,000 to a housing rehab project in Essex County; and $879,760 for a tornado recovery project in Appomattox County.