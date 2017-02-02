Virginia now accepting grant proposals for public outdoor recreation

That’s because the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is currently accepting proposals for federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grants, which range from $250,000 to $500,000.

According to a press release, proposals must be for the acquisition or development of land for public outdoor recreation.

On top of the grant money, the Land and Water Conservation Fund will provide a 50-50 matching reimbursement program. Grant recipients must be able to fund their project 100 percent while seeking peridoic reimbursements, the release stated.

Counties, cities, towns, park and recreation authorities, tribal governments and state agencies are eligible to apply for the grant. Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. on March 2.

For more information and instructions on how to compete for funding, visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/lwcf.