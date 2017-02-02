logo

Virginia now accepting grant proposals for public outdoor recreation

Nick Shepherd • Today at 11:55 AM
nshepherd@timesnews.net

If any city, county or town across the commonwealth of Virginia has ever wanted to add outdoor recreation areas for their citizens, now may be the perfect time to do it.

That’s because the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is currently accepting proposals for federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grants, which range from $250,000 to $500,000.

According to a press release, proposals must be for the acquisition or development of land for public outdoor recreation.

On top of the grant money, the Land and Water Conservation Fund will provide a 50-50 matching reimbursement program. Grant recipients must be able to fund their project 100 percent while seeking peridoic reimbursements, the release stated.

Counties, cities, towns, park and recreation authorities, tribal governments and state agencies are eligible to apply for the grant. Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. on March 2.

For more information and instructions on how to compete for funding, visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/lwcf.

