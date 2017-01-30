Fire and ice: Despite concerns, Mount Carmel prohibited from plowing CVVFD driveway

MOUNT CARMEL — Although the Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department is Mount Carmel’s second responder to structure fires, the city is prohibited by law from plowing the driveway leading up to the CVVFD’s station inside the city limits.

That means fire trucks headed to fight a fire inside the city could potentially be stuck in the snow.

State law prohibits municipalities from performing work on private property. In fact, the city was cited for working on private property in its most recent audit, and that situation is also the subject of a state comptroller’s investigation.

On Tuesday, the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen asked City Attorney John Pevy to look for a possible way around that law.

Mayor Chris Jones said that the CVVFD needs to be able to get its trucks out of Station 1 to assist Mount Carmel firefighters during emergencies.

Station 1 shares a building with the Mount Carmel Ruritan on property owned by the Ruritan on a hill off Carters Valley Road.

The Ruritan facility also doubles as a Red Cross shelter during emergencies such as winter power outages.

Jones said that makes it doubly important for the city to keep the long, sloped, curving driveway between Carters Valley Road and Station 1 plowed and clear during winter weather.

During Tuesday’s discussion, Jones initially made a motion that city plow trucks “keep their blades down” when they travel that long driveway to “turn around.”

Pevy noted, however, that if it’s private property, the city can’t do any work on it, regardless of the fact that the CVVFD and Ruritan are both nonprofit organizations providing essential services to Mount Carmel citizens.

“If it’s not city property, we can’t do any work on it,” Pevy told the commission. “Otherwise we violate state law.”

City Administrator Gary Lawson said he believes at one time the Ruritan was considering deeding the property to the town.

“If they were to do that, the town could work out some kind of lease program like they did with the EMS building for 30 years for a dollar,” Lawson said. “Then it would be town property and the town could do it. That’s the only way legally that we can do it.”

The board agreed to direct Pevy to contact the Ruritan board of directors about a solution to the problem.

But, with the potential for harsh winter weather to hit at any time, Police Chief Jeff Jackson expressed concern about what can be done in the interim while a possible deed solution is negotiated.

“Our fire department really relies on the backup of Carters Valley fire department to protect our citizens and our city,” Jackson said. “It’s so serious a situation that we did deem it necessary that we have that inter-local agreement, which is different from mutual aid. Mutual aid is when we get on the fire and we need help — we call someone to come help.

“Inter-local means that they automatically respond to any fire we go to.”

Jackson said snow on the CVVFD Station 1 driveway creates a hazard for Mount Carmel citizens.

“If we don’t clear the roadway, somebody’s house could burn down. Somebody could die in that house simply because we couldn’t get back there.”

Jones said that he will keep the CVVFD driveway plowed with his private vehicle and plow on his own time until a permanent solution is found.