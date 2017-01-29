Money in the bank - Auditors sign off on Kingsport's finances

According to the “Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for 2016,” Kingsport ended the fiscal year with a slight increase to its rainy day fund, good growth in both property and sales tax collections and overall debt dropping by a modest $2.2 million.

“Our staff deserves a tremendous amount of praise, because they are doing an excellent job of maintaining consistent reporting at the highest level,” City Manager Jeff Fleming said.

The audit is a comprehensive review of the city’s finances for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016.

Auditors reviewed 36 separate funds within the city, including the general fund, water fund, sewer fund and other minor funds as well as the finances of Kingsport City Schools. The city’s general fund covers everything from city administration to police and fire services to the parks and recreation department.

For the 18th year, Kingsport finances received a clean opinion — the highest opinion offered — and for the 16th straight year, the city received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.

According to the audit, the city’s general fund balance (rainy day fund) increased by roughly $350,000, rising from $12.9 million in 2015 to $13.2 million in 2016. In the previous year, the increase was approximately $1.1 million.

Under a Board of Mayor and Aldermen-imposed rule, Kingsport aims to keep $11.4 million in its unrestricted fund balance — essentially a rainy day fund to cover four months of operating expenses for the city.

During the 2016 fiscal year, property taxes grew by $1.1 million — from $55.9 million to $57 million. In 2015, property taxes grew by more than $3 million. Kingsport’s property tax rate is $2.07 per $100 of assessed value.

Sales tax collections in 2016 increased by $1.7 million from $32.7 million to $34.4 million. In 2015, the city collected nearly $2 million more in sales taxes from the previous year. During the past decade, the only year when Kingsport saw a drop in its year-to-year sales tax collections was 2010.

Kingsport’s total debt decreased by $2.2 million during the 2016 fiscal year, dropping from roughly $229 million to $227 million. In 2015, total debt rose by $6.6 million. The Model City made $12 million in debt payments last year, basically the same amount made in 2015.

According to the auditors, the decrease in total debt is primarily the result of new refunding bonds issued during the fiscal year, which included significant premiums. Kingsport issued three series of refunding bonds during the fiscal year, totaling nearly $45 million.

Moody’s Investor Service and Standard and Poor reaffirmed their Aa2 and AA ratings for the city, with S&P raising its financial management assessment of Kingsport from “good” to “strong.”

Last year, a material weakness was cited as the city was not closing capital projects quickly enough after completion. The city has made progress in that area and now that deficiency has been removed.

This year, auditors found one material weakness: Kingsport failed to properly identify expenses related to a federal grant.

Although not recording the grant revenue in the correct year is a material weakness, the city was never at risk of losing the grant money, Fleming said in a news release about the audit, adding the matter was a timing issue whether the revenue was recorded in fiscal year 2016 when earned or fiscal year 2017 when received.

Also, the auditors noted only one compliance finding. Kingsport City Schools (KCS) failed to properly classify between free and reduced meals. KCS responded with an administrative review. The school system manually calculated 500 applications and did not find any that had been calculated incorrectly. School officials believe this to be an isolated incident.

Brown, Edwards and Company was paid $139,100 to conduct the audit.