Mount Carmel not ready to abandon right-of-way adjacent to park

Although the property is not marked, Mayor Chris Jones told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday the unopened and unused portion of public right-of-way is known as Pearl Street and is 50 feet wide located between two residential lots near the City Park’s tennis courts.

Jones noted that one of the lots is for sale, and if the city agreed to vacate that property, the 50-foot right-of-way would be split evenly between the two private properties that it separates.

The request to vacate Pearl Street was recommended by the Planning Commission.

“One of the property owners has their house for sale,” Jones said. “The house was actually built on the edge of the designated future city street there.”

Jones added, “They’re wanting to sell the house, but the problem is, this little right-of-way is right up against the house. His driveway is actually on the city right-of-way.”

City Attorney John Pevy told the board Pearl Street was never a road.

“It was designated where it could be a right-of-way for a road, but nothing has ever been done,” Pevy said.

Alderman Margaret Christian, who made the motion to table the request, noted that the right-of-way is one of the few locations where an additional access road to the park can be built.

Alderman Eugene Christian said board members need to take a close look at the property before a decision is made.

“I was told there’s a person interested in buying the property that’s for sale, but they also want to put a large metal building back there too,” Mr. Christian said. “That would be in the back towards the park too. Everybody should go up there and make their own decision.”

Pevy noted that the plat wasn’t included in the information provided to the BMA Tuesday and that would be a good thing to have before a decision is made.

He said the property owners who requested the change should also be invited to the next BMA meeting to be part of the discussion.