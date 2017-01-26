Haslam's gas tax plan could jump start Hawkins' long delayed Rt. 66 project

Among them are District 9 Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, who told the Times-News Thursday he would be “ecstatic” if the governor’s tax plan jump starts improvements on Rt. 66 south of Rogersville..

It’s been about 15 years since the Tennessee Department of Transportation agreed to move forward with a project that would transform 5.6 miles of Rt. 66 from Speedwell Road, south to the 11-E intersection in Bulls Gap into a “super-2-lane” highway.

It’s a narrow, winding stretch of two-lane road that connects Rogersville and Highway 11-W with Bulls Gap and Highway 11-E — and quick access to I-81.

Since its initial approval, however, the $32.4 million project has been pushed back year after due to lack of funding.

Local officials have pushed Nashville to move forward with the project, which would not only benefit travel conditions for existing commercial traffic, but would also aid industrial recruitment and improve safety for the public.

Last week when Gov. Haslam released his IMPROVE Act proposal, he also released list of projects that would be funded with revenue generated by the tax increase. Hawkins County had 13 projects on the list, but by far the biggest and longest outstanding was Rt. 66.

Gov. Haslam’s IMPROVE Act increases the road user fee by 7 cents for a gallon of gas and 12 cents for a gallon of diesel and increases car registration fees by $5 for the average passenger vehicle.

The IMPROVE Act would bring in $278 million in new dollars to the state for road projects.

Hicks discussed the governor’s proposal during Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board.

After the IDB meeting Hicks said he’s expecting the proposal to change six or seven times before it hits the House floor.

Ideally he’d like to see the Rt. 66 project get back on track as soon as possible without a tax hike. But, he’s willing to consider an increase proposal that puts Rt. 66 on the fast track.

“That project is already probably as close as any other to getting started without the additional tax revenue,” Hicks said. “They’re still going to have to acquire the land, but for the most part, that’s a no-brainer putting a Super-2 over there. If there’s a more dangerous stretch of road in this state, I’d like to know where it’s at.”

Hicks noted, however that the new revenue would hopefully eliminate the possibility of another delay. With no new revenue Hicks foresees pending highway projects being pushed back again as far as 2020-25.

But, a tax increase proposal is never popular.

“I want to hear from both sides, hear from people who support it, and hear from people who don’t support it,” Hicks said. “The other part of it is, where do the numbers come from. Show me. That’s what the dialogue has been in Nashville.”

Hawkins County IDB chairman Larry Elkins told the Times-News Thursday he too questions the amount of increase Haslam is asking for.

He anticipates there may be lower increase numbers proposed before the final plan comes before the General Assembly for consideration.

Ideally state leaders will be able to reduce the tax hike as much as possible without cutting the Rt. 66 project from the governor’s list, Elkins said.

“We need access to the Interstate out of Rogersville, and Rt. 66 is the only way to do that,” Elkins said. “That’s the only connection we have to I-81 other than going all the way to Kingsport.”

Elkins added, “Rt. 66 is a safety hazard. When you travel that road you see all the big trash trucks going from Greene County to our landfill, East TN Metal and Iron is out there, the Walmart Trucks that come into Rogersville — that’s the road their using.”

Elkins noted that Hawkins County’s biggest industrial employer, Barrette Industries, is located on the worst section of Rt. 66 in Bulls Gap. Years ago the state promised Barrette it would do something to improve that road, Elkins said.

“I’m not in a position to say anything about the amount of tax the governor is proposing,” Elkins said. “We’ve not had a gas tax increase in something like 20 years, so it’s something definitely worth looking at if it’s get our project back on track.”