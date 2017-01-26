Alvis elected chairman pro tem to Hawkins commission

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission broke with tradition Monday morning, electing someone other than the chairman of the budget committee to serve as the commission’s chairman pro tem.

Last week the commission’s budget committee appointed Commissioner Stacy Vaughan chairman of the budget committee, replacing previous chairman Shane Bailey who resigned from the commission last month.

Bailey had also served as chairman pro tem prior to his resignation.

During Monday’s full commission meeting, however, Vaughan was defeated by fellow District 3 commissioner Danny Alvis by a vote of 12-7.

Prior to the vote Vaughan told the commission his qualifications for the position include serving 14 years on the commission and chairing multiple committees including the airport committee, public safety committee and now the budget committee.

Vaughan noted that he also serves on the board of directors for the Tennessee County Services Association and the Tennessee County Commission Association which reviews legislation that directly affects county government.

Alvis noted that he has been elected four consecutive times to his commission seat, and during that time he has served on several committees and chaired several committees.

“It’s an honor to be sitting here today, and my interest is for the taxpayers first and foremost,” Alvis said.

Commissioner Mike Herrell questioned whether Vaughan’s appointment as chairman pro tem creates a potential conflict of interest due to Vaughan’s employment as a Hawkins County sheriff’s deputy.

“Where he’s chairman of public safety, that’s a conflict, and now they have elected him as chairman of the budget committee, which is another conflict because he can’t vote on the sheriff’s budget,” Herrell said.

Bailey noted that the Tennessee General Assembly recently decided that county employees who serve on the county commission can vote on the budget as long as they abstain, or don’t vote in favor of giving themselves a pay raise or extra benefits.

Vaughan said he’d resigned his chairmanship of the public safety committee since being appointed to chair the budget committee.

The chairman pro tem to the county commission essentially serves as a vice-chairman for the county commission meetings, and presides over the meetings in the absence of County Mayor Melville Bailey, who serves as chairman.

If Bailey were to resign, pass away, or for some other reason be unable to serve as county mayor, the chairman pro-tem would take over those duties until the commission voted in a permanent replacement.

After the vote Alvis said, “Melville, I’ll be the first to say I don’t wish you no bad luck on your health.”

Bailey joked, “If something happens to me you guys fingerprint Danny.”

Commissioners voting in favor of Alvis included B.D. Cradic, Rick Brewer, Linda Kimbro, Mark Linkous, Fred Castle, Dawson Fields, Greg Fletcher, Charlie Newton, John Metz, Joe McLain, Mike Herrell, and Alvis.

Those who voted for Vaughan included Jeff Barrett, Bob Palmer, Eugene Christian, Dwight Carter, Syble Vaughan-Trent, Glenda Davis, and Vaughan.