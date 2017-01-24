Resolution to reduce number of Hawkins commissioners pulled

ROGERSVILLE — If Hawkins County residents want to reduce their number of county commissioners from 21 to 14, they’ll have to do it by referendum.

During Monday’s commission meeting Commissioner John Metz pulled his resolution that would have cut the County Commission by seven members as of the August 2018 general election.

Metz told the Times-News last week he proposed the reduction because he feels a “streamlined” commission will be more productive.

Each of Hawkins County’s seven districts currently have three commissioners. Metz’s plan would have reduced that to two commissioners per district.

But there didn’t appear to be enough support on the commission Monday for the proposal to pass.

“This particular issue is one that I received more comments about and more phone calls than any other issue that we’ve dealt with since I’ve been a commissioner,” Metz said during Monday’s meeting. “There’s even a community action group that is being formed that I’ve received several calls about to actually address this issue. So I’m sure we’re going to hear more about this in coming months.”

He added, “The constituents who have actually contacted me and talked to me about this — this is on their behalf.”

Commissioner Charlie Newton said some of his constituents in District 7 have asked why it’s necessary to reduce the number of commissioners.

“They said it would be less representation,” Newton said. “It would compact it more and make it more political because you’d be looking at eight people deciding a legislation as opposed to 11 deciding. It gives more political power to eight people.”

Commissioners currently receive $100 per commission meeting and $50 per committee meeting.

Commissioner Dawson Fields said he’s spoken to some constituents in his district who are in favor of the reduction and some who are opposed.

Those who are opposed to the reduction are concerned the leftover 14 commissioners will vote themselves in a raise because their workload would increase, Fields added.

“You vote yourself in a raise, and then we have less representation and we’re still spending the same amount of money,” Fields said.

Upon withdrawing his resolution, Metz said he would like the community group interested in reducing the number of commissioners to collect signatures and get the question placed on the ballot of the next countywide election.

“I think that would be more fair and just,” Metz said. “I’ll just throw that out there, that this is something the citizens should take control of and deal with.”