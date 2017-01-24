Tie vote postpones Hawkins commissioner appointment

ROGERSVILLE — The District 6 Hawkins County Commission seat vacated by the resignation of Shane Bailey last month will remain vacant at least one more month thanks to a tie vote Monday morning between the two proposed replacements.

Rogersville Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker and retired NASA software engineer Ralph Darnell were each nominated to complete Bailey’s term, which ends in August 2018.

With Commissioner Darrell Gilliam absent, and Commissioner Linda Kimbro abstaining, the remaining 18 commissioners gave each candidate nine votes.

County Attorney Jim Phillips noted that by statute County Mayor Melville Bailey can’t break a 9-9 tie. He can only break a 10-10 tie.

As a result, the commission agreed to postpone the decision and try voting again next month.

Prior to the vote, each candidate addressed the commission.

Barker, who resides in the Choptack community, ran in the special election in March 2016 to replace former commissioner Gary Hicks, who resigned to accept an appointment to the Tennessee House of Representatives. She finished in second place about 100 votes behind Hicks’ successor, Rick Brewer.

Barker noted that she has been Chamber director since 1997 and has been active in working with the County Commission over the years on various projects such as the state’s Three Star Program, which increases the county’s eligibility for various grants.

Other areas she has focused on are job development and economic development through tourism.

“In the tourism alone, we’re talking about taxes and we’re talking about trying to save money, and in just what we do at the Chamber with tourism, we save the taxpayers of Hawkins County (an average of) $181 per household (annually),” Barker told the commission. “We are ranked 39th out of 95 counties in tourism, and that’s bringing people into our community and doing things for our community.”

She added, “I work every day to try to improve Hawkins County. I live here, I’ve always lived here. My passion is here, and I hope that you all will support me to be your next commissioner, and I can continue to do what I’m doing in my job, and hopefully work with you guys and continue to help make Hawkins County a better place to live and work.”

Darnell, who resides in the Mooresburg community, served on the commission’s EMS exploratory committee late last year.

He told commissioners he moved to Hawkins County nine years ago after retiring from a career that included serving as a software engineer for NASA, senior business executive with a large multinational aerospace corporation, and information security consultant for a small, privately owned company.

He said he has four-year degrees in business and computer science and a master’s degree in computer science.

“I accept this nomination because I want to help,” Darnell told the commission. “Financially, we as a county find our general fund budget in the red, with only painful options for recovery. For the last four years, we’ve absorbed a number of recurring expenses and drained the rainy day fund to cover them. Now the free ride is over, and it’s time to pay up.”

He added, “Budgeting seems to be a bit loose, and as a result it clouds our ability to view and to monitor, and that needs to be fixed. The annual budget review and approval timeline also presents a problem, as this body is traditionally presented with a proposed budget at a point where there’s little time for in-depth review without losing state funding. That also needs to be fixed.”

The next Hawkins County Commission meeting is Feb. 27.