Hawkins girl honored for saving her family from house fire

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County teen who helped her father and grandmother escape from a house fire that occurred on Nov. 27 near Rogersville was honored by the Hawkins County Commission Monday for her quick thinking and heroism.

On Nov. 27 shortly after 9 a.m., firefighters from the Striggersville, Persia and Lakeview volunteer fire departments responded to a residential structure fire at 128 Birdie Lane just south of Rogersville near McDonald Hills Golf Course.

Striggersville VFD Lt. Mike Helton said all three occupants of the house were out of the residence by the time he arrived on the scene, including 14-year-old Nikita Ford, her father Toby Ford and her grandmother Madge Wright.

Helton later learned that it was “the little girl” who was responsible for getting everyone out of the house safely.

According to a Hawkins County Sheriff’s office report, Mrs. Wright initially raised the alarm by yelling “fire” from the kitchen.

The grandmother’s cries reportedly awoke Nikita.

She then assisted her father, who is seriously immobilized by an injured foot, out the door, along with her 78-year-old grandmother.

“It was a life-threatening situation,” Helton told the Times-News Monday. “There was smoke coming out all through the attic, and smoke coming out the doors. If they didn’t get out when they did, it would definitely have been a very bad, life-threatening situation.

“We’re very glad she done what she done because I feel that she did save her family.”

Helton said the cause of the fire is still unknown. The home wasn’t a total loss, but suffered major smoke and water damage.

Nikita, who is an eighth-grader at Rogersville Middle School, received a standing ovation from the Hawkins County Commission Monday, as well as a certificate acknowledging her “selfless act of heroism,” and a $100 gift that was donated by a local business.

The certificate was presented and read aloud by Commissioner Glenda Davis.

“Nikita exhibited excellent judgment and heroism in aiding and assisting her dad and her grandmother in exiting the burning house,” Davis said. “The Hawkins County Board of Commissioners would like to congratulate you, Nikita, for your quick thinking, your response and heroism.”