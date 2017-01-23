Hawkins $25 wheel tax hike fails by two votes

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission fell just two votes shy of approving a $25 wheel tax increase Monday morning, but the $40 wheel tax proposal was soundly defeated.

For the fourth consecutive month, the County Commission had a wheel tax increase on the agenda for its monthly meeting.

But it came up for an actual vote for the first time Monday morning, however, despite the fact that its original sponsor, Commissioner Rick Brewer, withdrew the resolution after claiming he had been “dragged through the mud” by Mayor Melville Bailey.

After it had been withdrawn by Brewer, Commissioner John Metz then agreed to sponsor the resolution Monday morning for the purpose of getting it on the floor for discussion.

The purpose of the proposed wheel tax increase was to begin generating new revenue as early as April 1 to help offset a projected $2 million revenue deficit in the upcoming 2017-18 fiscal year budget.

The new revenue would also alleviate concerns that the fund balance may become dangerously low if no new revenue is found soon, especially if it has to deal with an expensive disaster.

According to the resolution, the wheel tax increase would expire after one calendar year, April 1 to March 31.

Last week, the commission’s Budget Committee recommended reducing the proposed wheel tax increase to $25.

The $40 proposal would generate $2 million and solve the county’s revenue problem for one year.

The $25 hike would generate $1.3 million and put the county closer to balancing its 2017-18 budget.

A wheel tax increase must be approved by a two-thirds vote (14 votes) on two consecutive meetings by the County Commission.

Following a lengthy discussion Monday, the commission voted 12-7 on the $25 wheel tax proposal.

Commissioners who voted no included B.D. Cradic, Fred Castle, Danny Alvis, Greg Fletcher, Mark Linkous, Rick Brewer and Charlie Newton.

The $40 wheel tax proposal then failed by a vote of 6-13 with “yes” votes cast by commissioners Dwight Carter, Syble Vaughan Trent, Eugene Christian, Stacy Vaughan, John Metz and Robert Palmer.

Although he originally introduced the $40 resolution, Brewer said Monday he was not a “flip-flopper” and he is still opposed to the wheel tax increase.

Brewer said Monday said he agreed to introduce the resolution only if Bailey couldn’t find another sponsor.

It in reality, it was Bailey’s resolution, Brewer added.

The issued resulted in a heated exchange between Bailey and Brewer during Monday’s meeting.

“Did you ask anybody else (to sponsor the resolution)?” Brewer asked Bailey. “I told you I would if nobody else would do it.”

Bailey: “You agreed to do it.”

Brewer: “Did you ask anybody else?”

Bailey: “No, I did not.”

Brewer: “Melville, you have drug me through the mud, trying to make me look just as bad as you can and discredit me, and I don’t understand why. ...Since I was discredited and drug through the mud like I was, I’m going to withdraw this resolution.”

After Metz agreed to introduce the resolution there was a lengthy discussion, including several comments from the public.

Lloyd Davis asked the commission why the wheel tax proposal wasn’t placed on the ballot for a referendum

Bailey explained that the funding is needed now, and there isn’t time for a referendum.

“We’re going to need funds if we continue to operate county government the way it’s been,” Bailey said. “Sheriff’s department, fire departments — we’re going to have to have some funds to get to the point.”

Commissioner Mike Herrell said 1,100 signatures on a petition will put the wheel tax on the ballot for either a special election or the next countywide election, which isn’t until 2018.

Davis also asked how many times the property tax has been increased recently.

Two years ago, a property tax increase of 12 cents was allocated strictly for the school system.

The last time the county general fund received a property tax increase was in 2008-09.

Church Hill resident Jack Martin said he is in favor of the wheel tax increase over a property tax increase.

Martin said a wheel tax is more fair than a property tax increase because it impacts renters and people who live in public housing who usually aren’t affected by property tax increases.

“You have people in this county who rent, and they’ve got 2-3 kids, and they’re getting all these services from the county, and they’re paying no property tax,” Martin said. “How are you going to get them to pay their fair share. Everybody has a car. That’s the best way to go. That way, they pay their fair share and you don’t keep saddling it on the property owners.

“If you vote $25, people will be mad at you. If you vote $40, people will be mad at you. But $25 will not meet the need that you have. So you’re going to come back next year and get it somewhere else.”

After both wheel tax increase proposals failed, there were voices from the audience asking, “What are you going to do now?”

There were no answers, and the commission moved on to the next item on its agenda.