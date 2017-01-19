SW Va. man, daughter look forward to inauguration

Martin Jessee of Abingdon and his 15-year old daughter, Kendra, plan to be in the nation's capital Friday for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

"It's just something I've wanted to do. I've always wanted to experience one and pretty much this is my first opportunity to do that. I called the day after the election and got on the list for tickets," Jessee said. It will be even more special as a father-daughter jaunt as well, he added.

"Oh, yeah, she is definitely looking forward to it. She has been to D.C. before, but neither of us have ever been to anything like this. We will also go to our local congressman's office (Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem) to pick up our tickets and she will have an opportunity to meet with him, too. All in all with the potential educational purposes involved, this will be a unique experience for the both of us, actually."

Jessee said he has high hopes the nation's 45th president can get the country back on track.

"The biggest thing I hope (Trump) can accomplish is turn our country around and bring some pride back," he said. "The last eight years we've not been able to do anything, so restoring pride back to the USA and straightening the country up is big for me. We've got a long way to go."

Trump's election may have surprised a lot of people, but not Jessee.

"The election was really not a surprise to me," he said. "I've felt all along the silent majority was there. I think it was a surprise to a lot of people that he got elected. But I went to a (Trump) rally in Radford and to see the size of the crowds and the enthusiasm of the crowds made me pretty optimistic he would win the election, and like I say, make America great again."

The 53-year-old estimating and home design specialist for Berry Home Centers in Abingdon said he and his daughter will take in as much of the spectacle as they can, including perhaps another venture into the Smithsonian and however many other D.C. attractions they might be able to manage.

"It depends on the crowds what all we can do and see other than the inauguration events, to be honest, but we want to see all we can while we're there. Just seeing the inauguration and the parade, we're really looking forward to that. I've watched (prior inaugurations) on TV a lot but I've never experienced it," Jessee said.

"We are just going to go up and hopefully have a great time. We're really looking forward to it. Kendra is really excited about this trip, to have an opportunity to really see and experience everything that an inauguration is all about, and she is excited to tell her classmates (at Abingdon High School where Kendra is a sophomore) 'This is what it's like.' "