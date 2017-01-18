Voters say cut government spending, repeal Affordable Care Act during Kilgore town hall

That is according to informal polls conducted among voters who called into Delgate Terry Kilgore's annual telephone town hall meeting Tuesday night. Kilgore, R-Gate City, was joined on the call by Senator Bill Carrico, R-Fries; Sen. Ben Chafin, R-St. Paul; Delegate Israel O'Quinn,R-Bristol and Delgate Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon.

Approximately three thousand people joined the town hall and participated in the polling questions.

"This is a great way for us to connect directly with our constituents to help better represent their views in the legislature," Kilgore said in a press release. "We always enjoy a lively conversation with the folks back home."

Voters who called in were also given updates on legislation for the current General Assembly and were able to ask questions. Kilgore and the other legislators answered questions and commented on various issues that were raised, according to the release.

Among the issues discussed were the state budget, jobs and the economy. Kilgore posed several polling questions during the session and announced the results during the event.

When participants were asked how legislators should work to close the budget shortfall, 63 percent responded that government spending should be cut, 27 percent believed government services should be streamlined by eliminating duplicate programs, five percent believed fees should be increased to cover the actual cost of government services and five percent believed taxes should be raised.

A large majority of voters (93 percent) said legislators from Southwest Virginia should move forward with a plan to hire marketers to promote Southwest Virginia and increase the number of industry leads for the region to recruit businesses instead of wait on the state government. The remaining voters (7 percent) thought the state government should take the lead.

Voters were mixed on amending the Virginia Constitution to establish a permanent framework to restore voting rights after Governor Terry McAuliffe restored voting rights for thousands of felons last year. A slight majority of 56 percent supported the amendment while 44 percent were opposed.

When asked about using state funds to subsidize out-of-state tuition costs, 83 percent of voters were opposed while 17 percent supported it.

Almost all of the voters (94 percent) at the town hall supported the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act while six percent were opposed to the repeal.