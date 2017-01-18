Church Hill mayor maintains power to fire employees

According to newly appointed City Attorney William Phillips, however, the wording of Miller’s motion last month did nothing to curtail Mayor Dennis Deal’s authority to fire employees.

Phillips noted that according to the Church Hill personnel policy, Deal has the authority to fire city employees and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as a whole has the authority to fire employees.

Therefore, the mayor and the full BMA already “share” that responsibility, Phillips added.

The intent of Miller’s motion last month was to eliminate the mayor’s authority to fire employees on his own.

Following a lengthy and occasionally heated discussion Tuesday evening, Miller decided to rescind that motion.

“I made the motion because I wanted to unify all of our employees and the board,” Miller said. “Apparently it’s tearing it apart, and that is definitely not what I wanted. I just wanted all of us to share in the decision, but apparently that is not happening, and it’s tearing the board apart, so I’ll just withdraw it.”

Miller stated last month her only motivation in seeking to remove the mayor’s authority to fire employees was to protect him from the stress, lost sleep, and “bad mouthing” that go along with the task.

Phillips had researched the issue prior to Tuesday’s meeting. He told the board that both the mayor and the BMA as a whole have the power to hire and fire.

Employees who are fired by the mayor can appeal the firing to the Personnel Committee, which is comprised of Miller and Aldermen Tom Kern and Billy Kyle Housewright.

Kern said Tuesday he didn’t see a need for the change proposed by Miller. Kern noted that Mayor Dennis Deal was re-elected in November by an overwhelming margin, and that firing employees is one of the tasks that the citizens of Church Hill elected the mayor to do.

Kern added that the doesn’t believe the current system is broken, so it doesn’t need to be fixed.

“We (on the Personnel Committee) have tried to be very fair, and we’ve tried to listen to everything,” Kern said. “But I’d have to say that at no time did the Personnel Committee feel that the mayor was wrong.”

Kern added, “This is citizens’ business, and we need to run it like a business. I don’t have a problem with anybody appealing anything. But I don’t feel sorry for the mayor. He ran, and that goes with the job. So if he loses sleep, that’s his problem. He asked for it, and people elected him to do it.”

Alderman B.D. Cradic said he voted in favor of Miller’s motion last month because he believes the entire board should be directly involved with hiring and firing.

“One person up-front shouldn’t be responsible for saying, ‘You’re fired,’ because I’ve sat in that place before,” Cradic said. “But outside of just the firing, I think the mayor should run the operations and go to the department heads when something needs to be done.”

Phillips noted that the personnel policy states, “The mayor, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, or the respective department heads may take disciplinary action against an employee, including dismissal.”

“The minutes say that (Miller’s) motion was that the board wishes to share in the responsibility of any future terminations of employees,” Phillips said. “I think that the motion is not moot per se, but that responsibility is already shared by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen pursuant to the personnel policy.

“The mayor and the board share equal authority in terminating. The board could, by convening and placing an item on the agenda, review an employee and terminate that employee. The mayor, of course, has that same authority. So, by reading of the motion, the sharing of that responsibility already exists. The motion did nothing to curtail the mayor’s authority to terminate an individual.”