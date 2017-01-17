Hawkins Budget Committee recommends $25 wheel tax hike

However, there’s also no denying that the county general fund budget needs new revenue.

That’s why the Budget Committee agreed Tuesday to recommend a $25 wheel tax increase in place of the $40 resolution.

The $40 wheel tax hike resolution was introduced for the Jan. 23 commission meeting by Commissioner Rick Brewer. It’s the fifth consecutive month that a wheel tax increase proposal has been on the panel’s agenda.

Hawkins County is facing a projected $2 million revenue deficit in its upcoming 2017-18 fiscal year budget.

A $40 wheel tax increase is expected to generate right at $2 million.

Brewer stated during last month’s commission meeting that he would introduce the $40 wheel tax increase resolution if the Budget Committee made all possible cuts to the current fiscal year budget.

During a special called meeting last week, the Budget Committee agreed to cut $82,000 from the county buildings budget.

Those funds account for 1.5 jobs that will remain vacant because jail inmates are doing the work as well as matching funds set aside for a grant to renovate the Kenner House, which will be donated by a citizen if the grant is approved.

The Budget Committee also acknowledged last week that about $310,000 won’t be spent in the current budget and will be returned to the general fund at the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

But the committee decided not to cut those funds now, but instead opted to leave them available to the various county departments in case of emergencies.

During its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, members of the Budget Committee agreed that a $40 wheel tax increase has very little chance of approval by the full commission.

But they also agreed that the county needs to begin generating new revenue as soon as possible — not only to assist with the 2017-18 budget process, but also to maintain cash flow so that if there is an emergency that drains the fund balance, they will be able to meet payroll.

The wheel tax resolution as proposed has a one-year expiration date. It would have to be approved by a two-thirds majority vote in two consecutive months, January and February, followed by a 30-day public notice period.

It would then go into effect April 1 and expire March 30.

Hawkins County’s wheel tax is currently $27.

Including the $24 state tag fee, renewing license plates in Hawkins County currently costs $51 per vehicle per year, which would increase to $76 per year if the Budget Committee’s proposal is approved.

One dollar on the wheel tax generates $53,000.

If the Hawkins County Commission approves the Budget Committee’s proposed $25 wheel tax increase, that would generate $1.325 million in one year.

Committee member Jeff Barrett said most people he’s spoken to about this situation are “dead set against” the $40 increase.

“There are some people out there who realize the cost of fuel and things goes up, and you’ve got to have the money to pay for them,” Barrett said. “The numbers that I’ve heard kicked around (more favorably) are $20-$25. That’s probably more realistic, as far as getting something passed.”

Barrett added, “I personally think a $40 wheel tax increase is going to be a hard sell out in the public. I don’t know how $20-$25 will go, but we’ve got to start someplace.”

Committee member Glenda Davis said property owners are asking her not to support a property tax increase.

“In the same breath they’re saying they could go for a $20-$25 wheel tax increase,” Davis said. “Of course, they don’t see what we see (in the budget). I’m like Mr. Barrett in that I don’t see $40 passing, and everybody I’ve talked to is dead set against a property tax increase. But we’re going to have to do something.”

Davis added, “It’s not going to be a good thing, whatever we do, and I’m not for wheel tax or property tax, either one. But we’ve got to fund our fire departments, our rescue squads and things like that. We’re just asking for the necessities.”

Barrett said a $25 wheel tax increase for 12 months is a “Band-Aid fix” and won’t solve the problem.

“But it gives us time to go back and look a little more and see if we’ve missed something — and see if there’s something else we can reduce,” he said.

The commission meets Monday at 9 a.m. on the first floor of the Hawkins County Courthouse in downtown Rogersville.