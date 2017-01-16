Proposal would reduce Hawkins Commisison from 21 to 14 members

Commissioners receive $100 per monthly meeting, as well as $50 per committee meeting, and the county is currently attempting to resolve a $2 million revenue deficit.

Commissioner John Metz, who introduced the resolution, said saving money was’t his motivation. He said it’s more about streamlining the process.

“It’s about effectiveness and efficiency,” Metz said. “How long have we been beating around the same stuff? For months and months and months, and there’s been nothing resolved.”

Metz added, “This budget issue is one thing that should have been resolved quickly and easily. When I was on the Public Buildings Committee, we had a number of things that probably could have been resolved within hours and took months to resolve. It’s just the inefficiency of government, and I’m not saying this is unique to Hawkins County. It’s just government in general.”

Hawkins County has seven districts, each with three commissioners. One commissioner from every district is also represented on each committee.

Metz said the problem occurs after committees spend weeks and months working on an issue only to have their work “derailed” by commissioners who haven’t been a part of that process. He said he’s seen it happen on the Buildings Committee, Public Safety Committee, and now it’s happening with the Budget Committee.

“Individuals who aren’t on the Budget Committee — and I’m not on the Budget Committee either — everybody who is jumping in and weighing in on the situation have not had access to the same information that the Budget Committee has,” Metz said. “To me this is just streamlining things and making it more efficient.”

Under Metz’s proposal, the change would go into effect beginning with the 2018 county election when all 21 seats are up for re-election.

However, Metz admits there’s probably not enough support to get it passed.

One commissioner who is opposed to the change is Stacy Vaughan, who said it would give too much power to committees and decrease the power of the full commission.

“If seven members of the committee make a proposal, and we cut ourselves down to 14 commissioners, then the committees would only have to find one more vote on the commission to get something approved,” Vaughan said. “There’s always going to be different ideas and debate when you have controversial issues. It’s part of the process, and hopefully these lengthy discussions are going to eventually generate the right solutions.”

All 21 commissioners will have their hands full Jan. 23 with a full agenda which also includes the fifth consecutive wheel tax increase proposal. The $40 wheel tax hike resolution was introduced by Commissioner Rick Brewer.

Vaughan is on the agenda as a nominee to be appointed chairman pro-tempore of the commission, replacing Shane Bailey who resigned last month. Vaughan is expected to be challenged by Commissioner Danny Alvis, who has been calling commissioners asking for their vote for the position.

Nancy Barker and Ralph Darnell are also listed as nominees for the District 6 seat that was vacated last month when Bailey resigned.