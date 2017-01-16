Kingsport making changes at management level

Ultimately, Kingsport plans to change a leadership level position into a management level position and at the same time shift some of the responsibilities between the new position and one of the assistant city managers.

The restructuring is being done in the wake of Community Services Director Morris Baker leaving the city last month.

“When Morris left, the decision was that instead of going back and replacing him as a leadership team member, we would make that position more of a management team position,” said Chris McCartt, assistant city manager for administration. “It would be modeled after our assistant public works director in terms of responsibility and interaction with other departments.”

The community services position will be reclassified as a business manager position. The person who fills the role will not be a member of the city’s leadership team. The new position will oversee Bays Mountain, the Kingsport Aquatic Center, Cultural Arts and the city’s interest in the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

Parks and Recreation, the Senior Center and the library will shift back from the community services director position to McCartt, who also oversees transit, purchasing and GIS. Previously, Baker also supervised Bays Mountain and Cultural Arts.

“We have various departments within Leisure Services that very much function like a business with a strong customer group that extends outside the city limits,” McCartt explained. “We’re providing a service we really need to look at from a different perspective.”

McCartt said Kingsport needs to be increasing its marketing effort for the services provided by such departments as Bays Mountain Park and the aquatic center. Even though these departments have worked well with their own marketing, both internally and with contracted efforts, McCartt said people need to fully understand the quality and caliber of offerings of these departments.

The business manager aims to fill this role by focusing on the business of these departments, how each one can more efficiently provide services and increase their overall quality and capacity. Kingsport would naturally like to see its customer base grow.

McCartt said he is looking for someone with a background in finance, business administration and supervisory experience. The salary range would be $60,000 to $85,000 a year. McCartt said he hopes to have the new position filled by mid-February, if not sooner.

“We’re not increasing our head count. We’re taking an existing position, filling them and restructuring them to move this forward,” McCartt said. “We believe the path we’re going down is what we need to do to properly serve the organization.”