Enterprise Place receiving major overhaul

All that’s about to change as work takes place to build an apartment development at the end of Enterprise Place.

According to Kingsport’s building department, the $3.2 million project is called The Retreat at Meadowview and is being done by DP Builders of Gray. A building permit was issued in September.

To meet the expected needs of this new development, the city is moving forward with roadway improvements to Enterprise Place. At its December meeting, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave initial approval for $650,000 worth of upgrades to 2,800 feet of the road.

The BMA is expected to give final approval for the measure this week.

Enterprise Place is located off John B. Dennis Highway and runs by Hardee’s and Wendy’s and is the connector road to three hotels: Comfort Suites, Hampton Inn and Quality Inn. Before work began on the recent development, the road ended with a farm gate.

“The road used to go across the interstate, and it got cut off when Interstate 26 was built years ago,” said Assistant Public Works Director Michael Thompson. “The road is starting to fail. It’s not had any maintenance done to it in years, so we wanted to go ahead and set it up for the rest of (the property) to develop. We feel it will and it was time to upgrade it.”

The improvements will include adding 2,800 linear feet of sidewalk on the north side of the road, repairing and repaving the road and extending it to the new development, ending in a cul de sac. Kingsport also plans to install a stormwater culvert and place conduit underground for street lighting and future power service.

King General Contractors is being awarded the bid for the work, city documents show, and construction could begin as early as March, Thompson said.

“As everything develops out there, (the road) is in the Gateway District, and we’re trying to follow the same rules we ask others to follow. We’re burying conduit to take the existing overhead power lines and put them underground,” Thompson said. “One thing we checked was the drainage, and we’re replacing a sizable culvert with a box culvert to handle the runoff.

“We want it to be sized where there is a very low probability of the road ever over-topping.”

Thompson said the road would look like any other city street once the work is finished.