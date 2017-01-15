List of would-be candidates for cities' elections growing

As of close of business Friday, the Sullivan County Election Commission had on file at least one potential candidate for each of the various municipal offices on the ballot for upcoming Bluff City, Bristol and Kingsport elections.

May 16 is Election Day for residents of the three cities.

In Kingsport, the ballot will include mayor for a two-year term, three aldermen for four-year terms, one alderman for a two-year term to fulfill the remainder of the term of office vacated by the resignation of Michele Mitchell, and two members of the Kingsport Board of Education.

In Bristol, city council members — as well as members of the Board of Education — for the East, South, and West Districts are on the ballot.

The offices on the ballot in Bluff City are mayor and two aldermen.

Candidate petitions have been available since Nov. 18, 2016, for all offices. To get on the ballot, would-be candidates must obtain verifiable signatures of 25 registered voters residing in the city in which they wish to run and file a petition no later than noon on Feb. 16.

The qualifications for municipal offices vary for each city and are established by state law and city charter.

Just a few days ago, several offices had not garnered any interest from potential candidates — including mayor of Kingsport — while others had multiple people having picked up, and in some cases filed, papers to run.

According to public records posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission (www.scelect.org):

• Two people have since picked up to qualify to run for mayor of Kingsport, an office currently held by first-termer John Clark: Clark and Elbert Zeb Norris.

• A total of five people have now picked up to qualify to run for the three aldermanic seats on the Kingsport ballot: Alderman Darrell Duncan, Robert Ellis, Alderman Colette George, Kyle D. Vaughan and Mark Vicars Jr. The three seats currently are held by Duncan, George and Tom Parham.

• Two people have now picked up to qualify to run for the two-year term to fill the vacancy created by Mitchell’s departure: Jessie Hensley and Parham. The seat is currently held by Tom Segelhorst. He was appointed to the seat by the BMA pending the May election.

• Eric Hyche and Carrie C. Upshaw last week picked up petitions to qualify, the first step in seeking re-election to the two Kingsport Board of Education seats on the ballot.

• In Bristol, incumbents Chad Keen, Margaret Feierabend and Lea S. Powers had picked up to qualify to run for re-election to the East District, South District, and West District seats they currently hold respectively. Feierabend now has a potential challenger: Bryan K. Boyd.

• Jill Harrison filed her completed petition on Dec. 9 to become a candidate for re-election to the Bristol, Tennessee Board of Education, East District, while Jim N. Butcher filed his completed petition on Dec. 15 to become a candidate for re-election to the Bristol BOE, West District. Sullivan County Commissioner Cheryl Russell picked up last week to qualify for the school board’s South District seat, currently held by Nelson Pyle. If Russell wins, she could not serve on the BOE and county commission at the same time.

• In Bluff City, Mayor Irene Wells has picked up paperwork to qualify to run for re-election — but she could have competition from two others who also have picked up the paperwork: Jeff Broyles and Carolyn Harris Payne. Payne filed her completed petition this week.

• Incumbent Bluff City Aldermen Richard Bowling and Ray Harrington also have picked up petitions to qualify as candidates for re-election, but they will face competition if they file: Kim Arrowood filed to become a candidate for alderman on Dec. 2, and Carol Ann Keith filed to become a candidate on Nov. 21.

Turnout for municipal elections is historically the lowest of any election held, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher told the Times-News on Monday.

“The most recent city elections were held in 2015 with 26 percent of Bluff City, 4 percent of Bristol and 23 percent of Kingsport registered voters casting a ballot,” Booher said. “Most voters might be surprised to learn that the 23 percent turnout in Kingsport was a record high. Turnout is typically 11-14 percent. On the other hand, the turnout of 4 percent in Bristol was a record low.”