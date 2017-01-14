Griffith moves to save black lung benefits from repeal

In the House on Wednesday, Griffith, R-Va., reintroduced a bill which aims to preserve amendments made to black lung benefits by the Affordable Care Act.

“This two-page bill is all we need to keep one of the good things found among the two thousand pages of Obamacare,” Griffith said in a press release. “While I support repealing Obamacare, I believe it is wrong to take away these black lung benefits that miners and their widows need.”

Griffith said his legislation would keep the amendments intact even if the ACA is repealed. The congressman has introduced similar legislation the past few years in anticipation of the repeal of the health care law.

Black lung disease, also known as coal worker’s pneumoconiosis, is a malady that affects coal miners. It is caused by long exposure to coal dust and is common in coal miners and others who work with coal. The dust progressively builds up in a miner’s lungs and cannot be removed by the body, which leads to inflammation, fibrosis and sometimes necrosis.

Amendments in 1981 eliminated certain presumptions of disease and disability in miners’ claims filed and eliminated the presumption of death due to black lung for claims by a surviving spouse, the release stated.

But former senator Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., restored the benefits with an amendment to the ACA.

Griffith’s bill is H.R. 323.