Cole promoted to Bays Mountain Park manager - Video

Cole, who has worked at the park since 2006, said he is humbled by the promotion.

“This mountain is home to me,” Cole said. “It’s so far beyond humbling, I don’t even know where to begin. For those of us who grew up here, it’s a magical place, a very special place.”

Cole was hired in October 2006 as the park’s volunteer coordinator and eventually became the operations manager. Last fall, when park manager Ken Childress and senior naturalist Fred Hilton retired, Cole became the park’s interim manager.

A native of Kingsport and having grown up in the shadows of Bays Mountain, Cole said he is fulfilling a childhood dream by representing the park.

“I’ve been tasked with leading the park and I look forward to the opportunity,” Cole said.

Prior to joining Bays Mountain Park, Cole served as the marketing director for the Kingsport Convention & Visitors Bureau, followed by a brief stint as a marketing manager for Bristol Motor Speedway.

Cole attended East Tennessee State University, where he received his bachelor’s of behavioral science in communications with a concentration in public relations and a minor in political science. He also received certification as a Tennessee Tourism Professional in 2003. Rob continues to call Kingsport home.

Among his responsibilities at Bays Mountain Park are the daily operations of the Nature Center and its administrative staff, the direction of the park’s membership and fundraising arm known as the Bays Mountain Park Association, development of park communications and promotional efforts and volunteer management.

“First, we’re going to assess where we are and make sure we’re taking care of those things we should be taking care of. We’ve established a great reputation throughout the region for recreation and educational excellence and we want to continue to do that,” Cole said. “Then, we’re going to set our sights on what we can do better.”

A couple of projects on the park’s radar are the creation of an outdoor, multi-use facility and repairing the 100-year-old dam.

“With all of the wonderful response generated through One Kingsport, it has helped re-energize those feelings and efforts of what our potential is,” Cole said.

Bays Mountain Park has been serving the residents of Kingsport and the greater Tri-Cities region for more than 45 years, offering people a 3,500-acre nature preserve, a 44-acre lake, hiking and biking trails and educational opportunities with exhibits, planetarium shows and animal habitats.

More than 225,000 visitors come through the gates at Bays Mountain Park each year, including 15,000 students from 32 surrounding counties and four states. When the park first opened, Kingsport projected attendance of 69,000 people annually.