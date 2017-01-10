Sells seeking 11th term as Rogersville mayor

Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells, who is completing his 40th consecutive year in that seat, says he isn’t shooting for any records.

But on Monday he picked up his candidate petition seeking an 11th consecutive mayoral term in the June 3 election. If he’s successful, Sells will move up the list of all-time longest serving mayors into some elite company.

According to a Wikipedia article titled “List of longest-serving mayors in the United States,” Booneville Mayor Charles E. Long, who was elected in 1959, is the longest serving active mayor in the country.

The Times-News spoke to a person at Booneville City Hall Tuesday who said Mayor Long is still going strong at 96 years of age.

Sells, who was elected in 1977, should be No. 8 on that list.

However, there’s one glaring inaccuracy in that Wikipedia article. Sells isn’t named.

Wikipedia lists Prospect, Connecticut, Mayor Robert Chatfield, who entered office in 1978, as the eighth-longest serving current mayor.

In fact, Sells should also be listed as the 19th all-time longest serving mayor in U.S. history, assuming the remainder of Wikipedia’s list is accurate.

But Sells is not listed in the article in either the top 10 current list or the top 20 all-time list.

In 20th place is Edward J. Zabrocki from Tinley Park, Illinois, at 35 years and 251 days.

If Sells is elected and completes four more years, he’ll move up the all-time list to 15th, albeit still far behind Hilmar Moore of Richmond, Texas, who served as mayor for 63 years and 73 days from Sept. 22, 1949 to Dec. 4, 2012.

There are no Tennessee mayors named in either the top 10 current or top 20 all-time lists on Wikipedia.

Again, assuming the list is accurate, by process of elimination that would make Sells Tennessee’s all-time longest serving mayor.

However, Sells told the Times-News Tuesday he’s not trying to break any records. He just wants to continue serving Rogersville the way he has for the past four decades and to do his best to help make the town a better place to live.

“I don’t know how many terms I’ve got in, but I’m sure some would say enough,” Sells joked. “I’ll have 40 years in as mayor this year, plus another six on the board as an alderman before that. But I’m not out to (break records). That’s not my purpose.”

Sells added, “I just enjoy serving, and I hope the citizens of Rogersville like me.”

All seven seats on the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be contested in the upcoming city election.

Aside from Sells’ mayoral seat, the ballot will also contain the alderman seats currently held by Mark DeWitt, Eloise Edwards, Bill Henderson, Brian Hartness, Jim Bible and Craig Kirkpatrick.

The qualifying deadline for candidates to submit petitions is March 16 at noon at the Hawkins County Election Office.

Early voting begins at the Election Commission office on Monday, May 15 and continues through May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Election Day, Saturday, June 3, voting will take place at the Rogersville North Inside and Rogersville South Inside polling locations during the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Rogersville city election is the only election scheduled in Hawkins County in 2017.

The Hawkins County Election Commission office is located on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex, 110 E. Main St., Room 301, Rogersville.

For more information, call the Hawkins County Election Commission office at (423) 272-8061.