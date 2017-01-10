Hawkins official ready to implement new countywide mapping system

The system would offer an online “one-stop shopping” location for anyone interested in pinpointing the positions of roads, public utilities and certain demographic information anywhere within the boundaries of Hawkins County.

Thacker told the County Commission’s Budget Committee on Friday he will be requesting approval of a $7,900 budget amendment this month to pay for the new mapping system from within his own budget.

It was proposed more than a decade ago by former Property Assessor Don Cinnamon, and it wasn’t approved, Thacker noted.

Neighboring counties including Sullivan, Washington, Greene, and Hamblen already have this mapping system.

Now, Thacker has found an affordable system that he can pay for without asking for additional county funding.

“When somebody is looking to (bring new industry) to this county, they want to know what the crime rate is in this area, they want to know what the zoning is, they want to know what the traffic counts are, they want to know if there’s a two-inch water line or if there’s a six-inch water line — is there three-phase power, is there gas,” Thacker told the Budget Committee. “Right now, they have to go to every individual utility to get that information. Then they have to go to each municipality to get their traffic counts. With a county-wide mapping service, you’ve got one website, and it’s all laid out right there.”

Thacker added, “We need to catch up with the times. When you don’t have this, and every county around you has got it, then it makes them (at the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board) look like a fool. If you don’t have these tools, for them it’s kind of like a carpenter still operating with a hand saw. It’s very hard for them to operate if they don’t have the proper tools.”

Thacker noted that law enforcement would also benefit from the mapping system, especially in situations such as the eight-day search for missing third-grader Carlie Trent that took place last May.

During the Carlie Trent search, U.S. marshals were in Thacker’s office daily looking at maps.

“They were looking at areas where there’s open fields, where there’s logging roads, or how do we get back in here,” Thacker said. “I sat over there and kept up with it, and I knew exactly where they were at by what maps they were getting. In law enforcement, if they’d had that at their fingertips — by the time they left that command center, come to my office, got that information printed, and got back, that person could have been halfway to Knoxville. When you get in a situation like that it’s kind of like a heart attack. Time is of the essence.”

Last year, Thacker and Commissioner John Metz hosted a public meeting with their own personal money to educate the community about and generate interest in this proposed mapping system.

Metz told the Times-News on Monday that although Hawkins County is woefully behind with regard to countywide mapping, there is one blessing in disguise.

The system they were looking at a year ago would have cost the county approximately $30,000. The new system proposed by Thacker is more than $20,000 less.

“Not having this mapping system puts us out of contention for a lot of potential development,” Metz said. “To me, it’s a no-brainer. It’s an essential tool we’ve got to have for economic development.”