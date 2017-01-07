Hawkins court clerk: School system should help reduce budget deficit

Former Hawkins County Board of Education chairman Randy Collier resigned that seat in 2014 to run for his current position as the clerk of courts.

On Friday morning, Collier attended a Budget Committee meeting with nearly every department head whose office is funded from the Hawkins County general fund budget.

They were there to defend their current budgets against spending cuts proposed by Commissioner Rick Brewer. The proposed cuts are intended to decrease what is projected as an impending $2 million general fund deficit in 2017-18.

But Collier told commissioners they will never find $2 million in cuts from the general fund departments including his office, the sheriff, trustee, county clerk, county mayor’s office, register of deeds, or chancery court.

“We’re not the problem,” Collier told the committee. “I want somebody to own the problem and not try to put it back on us. We’re responsibly managing our budgets and we’re not the problem. And I’m not trying to throw the school system under a bus, but I’ve been there. I’ve been chairman of the school board. They stood in front of y’all two years ago and asked for a 12 cent property tax increase to manage their budget.”

Collier added, “Last year they turned in over $1.6 million back into their fund balance when we’re struggling with our fund balance.”

Trustee Jim Shanks presented the Budget Committee Friday with a pie graph which illustrates where the county’s overall $99 million in funds goes. Only 18.56 percent of that pie belongs to the general fund.

The other 81.44 percent, which was illustrated in the pie chart in gold, is divided between schools, the highway department, debt and the drug fund. The majority of that goes to the school system.

“In the last few meetings I’ve heard it said that the county is borrowing from the tax base of the school system,” Collier told the commission. “You’re not borrowing. That belongs to you all. You’re the ones who give it. You need to look at instead of just giving them a blank check, making them reconsider their budgets.”

He added, “If they’re able to save $1.6 million, why can’t we take some of their tax money back? Make them reconsider. We’re meeting maintenance of effort. Evidently, way over maintenance of effort. Just quit picking on the little offices. We’re doing all we can, we’re turning back in money, but on this big pie chart, the big chunk — they’re not being asked to do anything. I’ve not seen one request to the school board — why are we putting $1.6 million back in your savings? Do you need all this tax money?”

Property Assessor Jeff Thacker referenced Shanks’ pie graph during his presentation to the Budget Committee as well.

“The big yellow piece, that’s the big elephant in the room. and if it can’t be cut, then you’re not going to overcome your $2 million deficit,” Thacker said.

He added, “We owe it to the citizens of Hawkins County to stand up and deal with the problem, and I can assure you this general fund budget is not the problem. You’re trying to pick at the wrong places.”