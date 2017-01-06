Hawkins budget panel rejects absent commissioner's proposed cuts

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County departments that are funded through the general fund are currently on pace to return about $310,000 of unspent money at the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Rather than implement $441,000 in proposed spending cuts in the current fiscal year, as has been proposed by Commissioner Rick Brewer, Budget Committee members agreed Friday to let fiscal nature take its course.

At the end of the 2015-16 fiscal year, county departments that operate under the general fund returned more than $900,000 in unspent funds.

It’s a common practice for departments to overestimate some line items in case extra funds are needed to address unforeseen expenses. The funds that aren’t spent are returned for use in the next fiscal year budget.

County Finance Director Nicole Buchanan told the Budget Committee Friday that the amount returned by departments at the end of 2016-17 will be substantially lower due to the extra cuts they were asked to make while the current budget was being prepared.

On Friday, the Budget Committee agreed not to take action on Brewer’s proposed cuts.

Instead, the panel voted to submit a report to the full commission later this month outlining the anticipated unspent money that will be returned to the general fund by every department at the end of the current fiscal year.

Only two budget cuts were recommended by the committee Friday, including $50,000 which had been set aside to match grant funding which is being sought to renovate the historic Kenner House in Rogersville.

Another $41,000 cut was recommended from the Buildings Department to account for one full-time position and one part-time position that have remained vacant because jail inmates are doing that work.

Every Hawkins County department head attended Friday’s special called Budget Committee meeting prepared to address Brewer’s proposed 2016-17 spending cuts.

The ultimate goal is to reduce the county’s impending $2 million 2017-18 general fund deficit as much as possible and decrease what most county leaders anticipate will be a tax increase needed to balance next year’s budget.

Although Brewer didn’t attend Friday’s meeting, the committee spent more than 2 and a half hours listening to each department head’s views on his proposed cuts.

When it was over, committee vice chairman Stacy Vaughan noted that the meeting could have been avoided if Brewer had visited each of the department heads on his own time and asked them to explain the purpose of each of the line items.

In fact, that was the main purpose of Friday’s meeting, leaving those in attendance wondering why Brewer failed to attend.

Trustee Jim Shanks said a $2,000 line item cut proposed in his budget pays the county tax notice mailing service. If that amount was cut and he didn’t have enough to cover the cost, those mailings would be delayed a month while he sought a budget amendment from the county commission.

If that happened, county tax revenue collections would be delayed by a month and potentially put the county in a cash flow crisis.

Property Assessor Jeff Thacker admitted that he always adds a 5 percent cushion in his budget, but with last year’s 2 percent cut, his cushion is now 3 percent — which amounts to about $18,000.

Brewer had proposed $11,500 in cuts from gasoline, maintenance agreements, data processing and communications.

Thacker told the committee he discussed the cuts with Brewer and then told him, “You don’t have a clue what you’re talking about.”

“I said, ‘Do you even know what these line items, are — maintenance agreements — what are they used for?’ ” Thacker said. “He said, ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘I’m telling you. You don’t have a clue.’ ”

One of the cuts proposed for Thacker affects maintaining tax rolls that go to the trustee to be billed out.

“Whatever is left over in my office (budget) is turned back in,” Thacker said. “... The mentality is, ‘They spend every dime they get. Whatever we give them, they’re going to spend it.’ I’ve been elected to manage this budget, and this budget is not the problem of your $2 million deficit.”

Clerk of Courts Randy Collier told the committee the case load his office is dealing with is double what it was 4-5 years ago, yet they’re still operating on the same staff level.

Collier’s budget was $580,000 last year, but he spent only $540,000 and returned $40,000 to the general fund. He noted, however, that he postponed some supply and equipment purchases to save money, and eventually he will be faced with those costs.

County Clerk Nancy Davis said she too has postponed equipment upgrades. She said the committee can cut the $1,000 proposed from her office, but if her outdated printers and electronic signature pads begin to fail, she’ll need money to replace them.

Brewer’s biggest target was Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, whose department Brewer proposed to cut by nearly $250,000.

Lawson told the committee that he has added officers to protect children, teachers and staff at the schools; to protect judges, lawyers and jurors in the courthouse; and to ensure that his jail officers and road deputies have enough backup to keep them safe.

After speaking to the committee for more than 10 minutes, Lawson concluded by saying he can’t cut his budget.

“You’re talking about cutting my budget again, and that’s entirely up to you, but I’m not going to cut my employees,” Lawson said. “I’m not going to jeopardize them. What will happen if you cut my budget and we get another Carlie Trent case? What if we get another Ms. Sliger murder? What if another inmate causes another $13,000 damage to my jail?”

He added, “The bottom line is, before you ever said anything, I cut my budget $177,500 (for 2016-17). You got in trouble and asked for 2 percent more, and I cut $190,173. That’s 4.2 percent. Last year I turned in over $330,000 from my budget because I didn’t need it. So why jeopardize the operation of my office now, because what I don’t use at the end you’re going to get anyway?”

Most Budget Committee members acknowledged that they understand the budget situation each officeholder is facing.

Commissioner Bob Palmer noted that the people who needed to hear what was said Friday morning were absent, including Brewer and some commissioners.

“Where are they today, these that complain about what’s going on?” Palmer asked. “Where are they? I hope that we’ve accomplished something here today. We’re trying. We’re listening. But we have heard from you (department heads) time and time again. Where’s the people who want to stand up and complain? I don’t see a one of them here today.”

Vaughan added, “It’s kind of a waste of all of our time, and they’re not here to hear it. We don’t know if we’ll go to the next county commission meeting and there will be another paper from a commissioner wanting to do cuts — without any explanations, without any answers, without knowing the facts that pertain to the cuts.”