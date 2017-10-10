Union places third in state golf tourney

The Bears entered Tuesday’s second day of play in the VHSL Class 2A golf tournament with a one-stroke lead over Appomattox County and a three-stroke advantage over Poquoson. At the end of the day, Union found itself behind both in a third-place finish.

“It was rough, definitely,” said Bears top seed Wes Slagle, who finished at 152 after rounds of 72 and 80. “I hit the ball pretty good today, but I didn’t quite have the run on the greens like I did yesterday. I had a couple of holes that I played really bad.”

Union finished with a 644 total at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Appomattox County took the state crown after blistering the course with a second-round 309 for a 626 total. Poquoson was second at 640. Wilson Memorial shot a 664 to round out the 2A team scores.

Slagle said there was plenty of pressure on his team going into the final round with just a one-stroke lead.

“It’s a weird situation to be in. And you know, we’re just a bunch of juniors, so we can’t act like we’ve been here before because haven’t,” he said. “We’ll just get back at it next year and definitely try to get back.”

In the individual race, Gate City’s Chance Taylor tied for third at 146 with Appomattox County’s Ryan Savre. King William’s Taylor Hubbard was the medalist after a 141, four shots clear of East Rockingham’s Alex Czerwinski.

In the Class 1A tournament, Auburn took the team title with a 643 total, followed by Rappahannock (670), Central Lunenburg (730) and Region D champion Holston (735).

In the individual competition, Auburn’s Carter Vance closed with a 4-under 66 to finish at 139 for 1A medalist honors.

Thomas Walker’s Taylor Williams finished second at 143 after closing with a 69. Eastside’s Hunter Lunsford — who led the field going into the second day — tied for third after back-to-back 74s.