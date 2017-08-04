Armstrong takes charge of Volunteer golf program

Armstrong played collegiately at Walters State and East Tennessee State before transferring to Middle Tennessee State, where he lettered three years and was a two-time Cleveland Golf/Srixon Scholar All-American. He graduated from MTSU in 2014 with a degree in communications and has been managing Silver Lake Golf Course, which his family purchased and re-opened under the name of Bays Mountain Golf Club earlier this year.

Jim Whalen, Volunteer’s athletic director, said Friday that when Gene Renfro, the Falcons’ former golf coach, took a job at Unicoi County, he immediately knew who to call.

“I knew Lucas would be a great coach and a perfect fit for Volunteer High School,” Whalen said. “I’ve known Lucas since he was a junior golfer. He played college golf at the highest level and is invested in the Church Hill community.”

Whalen said Armstrong would instill his high school golfers with integrity, an ethic of hard work and enthusiasm while also improving their skills.

“He sees it as an awesome opportunity for Volunteer students and youth programs to get outstanding instruction from a really knowledgeable golfer," the AD noted.

For Armstrong, it's an opportunity to coach and teach golfers on the course where he grew up and honed his skills as a youngster.

“Hopefully I can do a lot of work with them and get them headed in the right direction,” said the new coach. “It will be a good experience for me to be able to give back where I started at. I’m going to be there all the time for anyone that needs help.

“This is really cool and I’m looking forward to it. We’ve already had a few practices.”