Crawford, Carter take TC Junior Am titles

Ten years ago, Crawford started a string of three straight age group victories at the event with a six-hole round of 23. He went on to play in 10 of 11 possible junior amateur championships before ending his run with a tournament-record 65 on Monday.

“The first time I played in this tournament, we played six holes on the practice holes,” the 18-year-old Sullivan South alum recalled. “I was able to win my division when I was 8, 9 and 10. Since then I’ve played every year since I was 8 except one. I skipped last year but made it back this year.”

Crawford’s card was three shots better than Jack Rhea’s 68 from 2015 and four shots clear of rising Science Hill senior Garrett Whitfield.

“For this to be my last event as a junior golfer,” Crawford added, “I wanted to end it the way I started it. It’s pretty special.”

Crawford’s iron play was magnificent all day. After getting to within 8 feet on each of the first two holes, he rolled in the first of his eight birdies on the day on the third.

“I started out strong hitting two good iron shots and then getting the birdie on 3,” Crawford said. “That kind of got me started and I was also able to gain confidence with my driver.”

Crawford gave a shot back at No. 4 but played 7-under golf over the last 14 holes.

Whitfield came within a shot of matching the previous tournament record.

“I knew I had to keep making birdies if I was going to shoot something and come out with the win,” said Crawford, who will attend Tennessee on academic scholarship this fall.

On the girls’ side, defending champion Kara Carter missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the first hole, but the read proved very beneficial in a later playoff with Jenny Simonsen.

After Carter saved par with a nifty up-and-down out of the bunker on No. 18 to force the playoff, she lined up another birdie opportunity on the first green.

“On the first hole, I had pretty much the same putt, but I played a little too much break,” Carter noted. “I knew right edge, football past the hole, just stroke it and it goes in.”

The rising Sullivan South freshman became the first female repeat winner since Haley Wagner in 2013-14. Carter was a surprise winner last year as a Colonial Heights Middle School student after shooting a 2-under 70.

Holston eighth-grader Seth Robinette won the boys 13-15 title with a 74. He was one shot better than Bristol’s Jack Tickle and three shots clear of Zachery Fletcher.

Other boys age group winners were Greeneville’s Alexander Broyles (10-13 division, 40), Abingdon’s Mason Funk (10-11 division, 38) and Johnson City’s William Sanders (8-9 division, 41). Funk birdied the first playoff hole to win over Tyler Morrison.

Grace Smith carded a nine-hole 56 to take the girls’ 12-18 title, and Rachel Smith won the girls' 8-11 division with a 57. Both are from Johnson City.