All proceeds from the second annual event will benefit the Help Hope Live in JT’s honor.

Help Hope Live is a national nonprofit that specializes in engaging communities in fundraising campaigns for people who need a transplant or are affected by a catastrophic injury or illness.

The tournament will include raffles, a silent auction, and a 50/50 giveaway.

JT was injured in 2016 during Cherokee’s spring football practice.

“On May 23rd 2016, my life was completely changed,” JT said. “While playing football, the game I love, I fractured my C6 and C7 bone on my spinal cord. I went through surgery, multiple procedures, being on a ventilator, my left lung collapsing and many other complications. Luckily, I was blessed with an amazing family, group of friends, and community that helped me push through the most difficult time of my life.”

He added, “This injury has put a whole different perspective on life. You’ve got to live every day to the fullest. Don’t take anything for granted. It’s hard not to think, ‘Why me?’ I guess God has a different plan for me. I have to accept that and move on, so I try to think of this injury as a blessing, not a curse.”

JT is facing lifelong out-of-pocket medical and related expenses associated with his spinal cord injury.

Donations to Help Hope Live have already made a significant impact on JT’s rehabilitation.

“I was able to purchase a functional electrical stimulation (FES) bike, a glider standing frame, and Bioness hand stimulation devices,” he said. “These items have really helped me keep my body healthy between visits to physical therapy here at home and at Shepherd Center in Atlanta.”

JT’s next target?

“To convert my truck so I will be able to drive to school for my senior year at Cherokee High School. It will be amazing to have this independence again.”

Check-in for the tournament begins at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Register online at helphopelive.org as an individual player for $50 or as a foursome for $200. Sponsorships are still available at helphopelive.org until July 28.

For more information call Kristy Gladson at (423) 754-5633 or email gladson02@charter.net.