Nashville’s Tyminski out front by 1 at Ridgefields

John Tyminski, a native of Nashville, carded a 5-under-par 67 to sit atop the leaderboard at the Club at Ridgefields.

Tyminski, who helped Brentwood win the 2015 TSSAA Class AAA championship, is a rising sophomore at Tennessee State. Scotty Hudson, one of his Tigers teammates, brought Tyminski to Kingsport for the tournament that Hudson’s father, Rick, won twice. Hudson is also a cousin to defending champion William Nottingham.

Tyminski sported a one-shot lead over 2014 Ridgefields champion Eddie Karst. Blake Howard was two shots off the pace after his 69.

Former champion Lawrence Largent and Drew Doran were at 1-under 72, followed by Nottingham, 2015 winner Carlson Cox and Chad Couch at even-par 72.

Mark Halvorsen and defending champion Tim Dinwiddie each shot 6-under 66 to share the first-round lead in the senior flight.

Halvorsen was 4 under over the first five holes, making birdie on No. 1, chipping in for eagle from just off the green on No. 4 and adding another birdoe on No. 5. He gave a shot back on No. 8 but saved par on the next hole to make the turn at 33.

“I got off to a great start,” Halvorsen noted. “The eagle really got me amped up. Frankly I made a good bogey on 8 and solid par saves on 3 and 9."

Halvorsen birdied Nos. 10, 11 and 16 on the back for another 33.

Dinwiddie and Halvorsen led Rick Sinard, who had a 69, by two shots. Cary Daniels was was five off the pace after his 71.

“Solid, steady back nine,” Halvorsen added. “Long way to go with a really good field. Nothing has been accomplished yet. But I’m very pleased with the good start.”

Bob Ross carded a 71 to lead in super seniors.

The tournament concludes Sunday.