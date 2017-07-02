Whitfield wins over Armstrong for first ETA title

The championship flight came down to Science Hill alum Garrett Whitfield and former ETA champion Lucas Armstrong. Whitfield closed with a 6-under 66 and Armstrong, playing in the final group, shot a final- round 68 to get to 10 under.

The two finished regulation at 206, one shot better than Tyler Lane and Jeff Scott, and headed to No. 18 for the playoff. Following a strong drive, Whitfield made par, and Armstrong failed to get up-and-down from the bunker.

“After I hit the approach shot and saw his, I kind of knew if I made the putt I would win,” said Whitfield, an Austin Peay signee. “After his bunker shot, I knew I had two shots to win.”

Whitfield became the eighth different player with Science Hill ties to win in the 23-year history of the East Tennessee Amateur. Armstrong was looking for a second win to match his 2013 title.

