JC middle schooler McCalman golfing for a cause

McCalman, a rising eighth- grader at Liberty Bell Middle School, is attempting to play all the golf he can over four straight days in four different states.

All of this is being done to honor the 13-year-old McCalman’s late grandfather Pete. Pete McCalman died of multiple myeloma — cancer of the blood — in 2016, and his grandson wants to raise awareness of the disease and raise funds to find a cure.

Graham played his first day of golf at Johnson City Country Club on Saturday and today he’ll be at Providence Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. He’ll move on to the Furman Golf Club in Greenville, S.C., on Monday and will complete his golf marathon at Clear Creek Golf Club in Bristol, Va., on Tuesday.

If you’d like to learn more about Graham McCalman’s mission or donate to the cause, call (423) 928-5333 or click here.

Ridgefields Invitational coming up next weekend

The 68th annual Ridgefields Invitational will be held July 7-9. This 54-hole, stroke-play tournament is a Tri-Cities Amateur Tour points event.

Play will be contested in championship, senior open (age 50 by July 7), super senior open (age 65 by July 7) and flights. Players with a 3.0 Handicap Index must compete in the championship flight.

Entry fee is $165 for non- members of the Club at Ridgefields and includes all cart fees, greens fees, range balls, tournament favor and lunch each day of the tournament. A practice round is included and may be played either Wednesday or Thursday, July 5 or 6.

For more information, call (423) 392-8373.

LPCC gearing up to host 86th Men’s Invitational

The area’s oldest-running golf tournament is now accepting entries. The 86th annual Lonesome Pine Invitational will be played Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap.

Entry fee for non-members is $135 and $105 for members. That fee includes golf and cart fee for both days of the tournament plus one complimentary practice round the week of the event.

Divisions are championship, seniors (50-64), super seniors (65 or older) and regular flights. Flights will be set using Saturday’s first round score.

This tournament is a points event for the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour.

There will also be a Tri-Cities PGA Pro-Am on Friday, July 14. Call for tee times for the pro-am. You do not have to compete in the Men’s Invitational to play in the pro-am and vice versa.

For more information, call the LPCC golf shop at (276) 523-0739.