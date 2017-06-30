North & South Am title puts Nottingham in elite company

And now you can add the name of Kingsport’s William Nottingham to the coveted Putter Boy trophy. In a thrilling final on Friday at Pinehurst No. 2, Nottingham used a birdie on the par-3 17th hole to rally for a 1-up victory over James Anstiss of New Zealand.

“Obviously, it’s a thrill to win a tournament of this stature,” said Nottingham, who will be a sophomore at Clemson this fall. “When you walk into the locker room and see the names of all the former winners, it makes this all very special.”

After going as far as 2 down to Anstiss on the front nine, Nottingham clawed his way back into the match and evened things up on the 14th hole.

“We played even for the next couple of holes before I made that birdie on 17,” Nottingham noted.

His decisive shot on the par 3 landed just 4 feet from the cup and when he curled that in, he had just enough cushion to hold off Anstiss on the final hole of play.

All told, Nottingham played 121 holes of golf over the course of five days. His father, John, caddied for him every step of the way.

“It was tough playing that much golf,” the younger Nottingham added. “But it was great having my dad on my bag. His poor feet are a mess, though. He’s got blisters all over both of them.”

Nottingham will take a few days off before attempting to qualify in Knoxville for the U.S. Amateur. He’ll return to Kingsport to compete in next weekend’s Ridgefields Invitational.

“It will be nice to just hang out with my friends for a few days and take things easy,” he said.

The Men’s North & South Amateur Championship, which began in 1901, is the longest consecutively running amateur golf championship in the United States.