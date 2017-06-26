South grad Carter follows (Warriors) path to USGA event

Carter, who graduated from Sullivan South in May, follows former Rebels standouts and Warriors Path regulars Brandon Worley and Cayman Ratliff as qualifiers for USGA events. Throw in that Warriors head professional Mark Houser has himself qualified for three U.S. Senior Opens, and it adds icing to the cake.

“It’s pretty crazy that the three of us have grown up at Warriors and have all qualified for USGA events,” said Carter, who will head to Tennessee to study engineering in the fall. “But it’s really no secret. Something like this takes a lot of practice.

“Warriors has a good practice setup and I watched Brandon and Cayman take full advantage of that when they were younger.”

Worley, who is finishing up graduate school at UT, qualified for last year’s U.S. Amateur. Ratliff, who plays his collegiate golf for East Tennessee State, competed in the U.S. Public Links.

Carter started playing golf seriously in the seventh grade, and he hasn’t looked back.

“I became obsessed with the game,” he noted. “It’s all I thought about.”

And he played a great deal of golf with Worley and Ratliff.

“They were older and stronger,” Carter said. “They outdrove me by 150 yards, so I really had to work on my short game to keep up with them. “I believe it made me more competitive and helped me in the long run.”

Carter made his big splash earlier this month when he went to the Country Club of Birmingham in Alabama and took medalist honors at that qualifying site. Amazingly, he didn’t arrive in time to play a practice round yet mastered the course.

“We got down there late so all I was able to do was drive around in a cart and shoot some yardages from where I thought I’d play my shots,” he said. “Of course, the next day all my yardages were wrong so that was a waste.

“But it was funny, in the tournament I played right before going to Birmingham, I couldn’t make a putt. Then when I got to Alabama I made everything.”

He had to wait two hours while the other players completed their rounds before knowing whether he had qualified. To his surprise, he had posted the low score of the day.

“I was more nervous waiting around than when I was playing,” joked Carter, who was one of just two qualifiers from that site. “You know, I went down there with no expectations and I think that really helped. Sometimes you just don’t need to overcomplicate things.”

Carter will play in the Tennessee Junior Amateur this week at Cleveland Country Club. Ratliff won the state junior title there in 2013 and Kingsport’s William Nottingham also won one of his two state juniors on that course.

“Maybe that’s a good sign,” Carter said.

As fate would have it, Carter caddied for Worley when he qualified for the U.S. Amateur last year.

“Brandon is going to caddie for me when I go out to Kansas for the U.S. Junior in July,” Carter noted. “That should be pretty neat.”

Through it all, Carter has learned much from his brief time in the game of golf.

“Hard work pays off,” he said. “Golf will humble you. There can be some very rough days. So when it knocks you down, you have to have perseverance. You just have to keep working and keep going.”