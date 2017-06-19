Senior Golf League results from Crockett Ridge

At Crockett Ridge GC
Kingsport
Monday, June 19
76 players
Low Gross
Vic Blevins 68, Lindsay Harp 68, Hal McHorris 69, Rick Cage 73
First Flight (net)
Bob Swingle 65, Dave Poehler 67, Steve White 67, Danny Bailey 70, Sam Haren 70, Ray Whitson 70; Low putts: 28, Larry Gilliam
Second Flight (net)
Ja Dee Huber 66, Charlie Garnett 67, Jerry Mathisen 67, Ray Presnell 67, Warren Osbnorne 69, Lou Kraft 70, Don Lofgren 70, Wayne McGee 70, Lee Walker 70, Baker Fraley 71, Scott Vogeler 71, Bill Wildman 71; Low putts: 28, Greg Lush
Long Drives
55-65: Pat More
66-69: John Cobe
70-74: Sam Martin
75-79: Lindsay Harp
80+: Bill Wildman
Closest to the Pin
Vic Blevins, Sam Haren, Bob wilson, Sam Haren