Senior Golf League results from Crockett Ridge

Pat Kenney pkenney@timesnews.net • Today at 5:26 PM

Seniors Golf League

At Crockett Ridge GC

Kingsport

Monday, June 19

76 players

Low Gross

Vic Blevins 68, Lindsay Harp 68, Hal McHorris 69, Rick Cage 73

First Flight (net)

Bob Swingle 65, Dave Poehler 67, Steve White 67, Danny Bailey 70, Sam Haren 70, Ray Whitson 70; Low putts: 28, Larry Gilliam

Second Flight (net)

Ja Dee Huber 66, Charlie Garnett 67, Jerry Mathisen 67, Ray Presnell 67, Warren Osbnorne 69, Lou Kraft 70, Don Lofgren 70, Wayne McGee 70, Lee Walker 70, Baker Fraley 71, Scott Vogeler 71, Bill Wildman 71; Low putts: 28, Greg Lush

Long Drives

55-65: Pat More

66-69: John Cobe

70-74: Sam Martin

75-79: Lindsay Harp

80+: Bill Wildman

Closest to the Pin

Vic Blevins, Sam Haren, Bob wilson, Sam Haren

